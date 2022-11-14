Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Exor N.V.
  News
  Summary
11/14/2022 | 02:11am EST - Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

11/14/2022 | 02:11am EST
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
7 November 202231,77468.72792,183,760.29
8 November 20226,81268.6050467,337.26
11 November 202215,91771.77971,142,517.48
TOTAL54,503 3,793,615.03

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €103.6 million for a total amount of 1,588,259 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 11 November 2022, the Company held in total 12,385,440 ordinary shares in treasury (5.14% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


