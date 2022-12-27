Advanced search
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:53 2022-12-27 am EST
68.92 EUR   +0.29%
Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

12/27/2022 | 02:11am EST
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
19 December 202234,45569.89472,408,221.89
20 December 202232,08768.80432,207,723.57
21 December 202236,91569.26512,556,921.17
22 December 202222,33168.38861,527,185.83
23 December 202228,77268.41921,968,557.22
TOTAL 154,560   10,668,609.68

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €150.5 million for a total amount of 2,237,534 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 23 December 2022, the Company held in total 13,025,632 ordinary shares in treasury (5.40% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2022
