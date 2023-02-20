Advanced search
02:11aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
02:10aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
02/13Transportation company Via valued at $3.5 billion after latest fund-raise
RE
Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

02/20/2023 | 02:11am EST
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
14 February 202326,75776.29282,041,366.45
15 February 202313,10676.35571,000,717.80
16 February 20235,67376.4643433,781.97
17 February 202332,87376.35822,510,123.11
TOTAL78,409 5,985,989.33

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €221.7 million for a total amount of 3,218,879 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 17 February 2023, the Company held in total 14,006,977 ordinary shares in treasury (5.81% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

