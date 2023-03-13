Advanced search
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:14 2023-03-10 am EST
78.36 EUR   -1.85%
Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
03/08Juventus again postpones results for first half of fiscal year
RE
03/06Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

03/13/2023 | 03:11am EDT
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
9 March 202329,18179.66092,324,584.72
10 March 202333,44578.21142,615,780.27
TOTAL62,626 4,940,364.99

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €232.7 million for a total amount of 3,361,469 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 10 March 2023, the Company held in total 14,149,567 ordinary shares in treasury (5.87% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


