Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:03 2023-06-16 am EDT
81.04 EUR   -0.52%
02:11aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
02:10aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
06/12Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

06/19/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
12 June 202339,41080.77053,183,165.38
13 June 202347,98281.34313,903,006.96
TOTAL87,392 7,086,172.34

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
12 June 202320,00080.79011,615,801.00
TOTAL20,000  1,615,801.00

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €150 million for a total amount of 1,917,330 ordinary shares purchased.

With the purchases described above the Company has completed the third tranche of the share buyback program announced on 17 April 2023.

As of 16 June 2023, the Company held in total 9,164,463 ordinary shares in treasury (3.92% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.25% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

 

Attachment


All news about EXOR N.V.
02:11aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
02:10aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
06/12Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
06/12Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
06/06Italian court suspends hearings in Agnelli family inheritance case
RE
06/05Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
06/05EXOR N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/02EXOR N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/01Stellantis does not need Italy among its shareholders, Chairman Elkann says
RE
06/01EXOR N.V. : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 2 702 M 2 952 M 2 952 M
Net cash 2023 1 357 M 1 482 M 1 482 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 0,56%
Capitalization 18 603 M 20 322 M 20 322 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 80 932
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 81,04 €
Average target price 99,25 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nitin Nohria Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.18.65%20 322
PACCAR, INC.19.85%41 059
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG12.90%29 380
KOMATSU LTD.32.48%25 435
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.24%21 980
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION38.47%21 974
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer