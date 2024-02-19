Stock EXO EXOR N.V.
Exor N.V.

Equities

EXO

NL0012059018

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:18 2024-02-19 am EST 		After market 12:31:00 pm
98.64 EUR +0.28% Intraday chart for Exor N.V. 98.64 0.00%
06:00pm EXOR : NAV cut by -8.8% Alphavalue
Feb. 12 Milan bourse to bid farewell to Tod's, Saras after buyout offers RE
Latest news about Exor N.V.

Stellantis uses surplus plants in Europe as leverage in a fight with Rome RE
Stellantis' Elkann meets Italy's economy minister amid tensions RE
Italy PM says finds Stellantis CEO comments on subsidies "bizarre" RE
Stellantis says no merger plans after Renault report RE
Stellantis says no merger plans in the works after Renault report RE
Stellantis denies speculation of merger plan with Renault RE
Stellantis under renewed fire from Italian government RE
Italy's government clashes with Fiat-owner Stellantis RE
Louboutin debuts in eyewear with Marcolin license RE
Stellantis starts production of large hydrogen vans in Poland RE
Ferrari negotiated with Italy terms of enhanced voting rights scheme, sources say RE
Italy's Meloni fuels friction with Stellantis over local production RE
Cars sold as an 'Italian jewel' must be made in Italy, PM tells Stellantis RE
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announced that it expects to receive ?200 million in funding from Exor N.V. CI
Futures up in wake of Asia and New York rises. AN
Mib closes up slightly before break AN
Mib at parity; confidence in Italy improves AN
Indices down slightly; Brent rises above USD80 AN
Juventus, Exor underwriting commitment for EUR200 million aucap AN
John Elkann tightens grip on Agnelli family holding, says daily RE
EXOR : Exor reiterates its faith in Philips Alphavalue
EXOR CEO: NO PLANS CURRENTLY TO DELIST JUVENTUS… RE
Transcript : Exor N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day

Company Profile

Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. For over a century, Exor N.V. has built great companies and made successful investments worldwide with a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. With a Net Asset Value of over EUR 28 billion, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor N.V. is the largest shareholder: Ferrari (construction and sale of luxury sports vehicles), Stellantis N.V. (construction of automobiles, utility vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles and equipment), CNH Industrial (design and manufacture of commercial vehicles and agricultural and construction equipment), Juventus Football Club (operation of a soccer club), Iveco Group N.V. (design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems), The Economist (newspaper and magazine publishing), GEDI Gruppo Editoriale (newspaper and magazine publishing), and SHANG XIA (design of luxury furniture, homeware, apparel, leather goods, jewelry and accessories).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2024-04-09 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Exor N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
98.36 EUR
Average target price
107 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.78%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+8.99% 23 825 M $
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+10.36% 56 396 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
+3.35% 30 832 M $
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+17.11% 27 251 M $
EPIROC AB Stock Epiroc AB
-3.66% 21 803 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+2.83% 17 330 M $
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
-0.25% 15 652 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
0.00% 10 201 M $
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ Stock Metso Outotec Oyj
+10.85% 9 254 M $
AGCO CORPORATION Stock AGCO Corporation
-9.96% 8 186 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
