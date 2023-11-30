Exor Press Release - 2023 Exor Investor Day

Official EXOR N.V. press release

Amsterdam, 30 November 2023

2023 EXOR INVESTOR DAY

Exor will hold its 2023 Investor Day event today in Turin, Italy. The event will be hosted by Exor’s CEO John Elkann, together with the Company’s leadership team. Attendance in person is by invitation only.

A live video webcast of the event will begin today at 3:00pm CET/ 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am EST. To access the webcast please refer to this link. Registration will be required. Participants interested in raising a question during the event will be able to do so via the Q&A tab in the webcast platform from the start of the event.

The presentation materials will be made available on Exor’s corporate website (www.exor.com) from the start of the event.

For those unable to participate in the live session, the webcast link will remain active for replay until 30 November 2024.

Attachment