Exor Press Release - 2024 Corporate Calendar

January 31, 2024 at 03:31 am EST

Amsterdam, 31 January 2024

EXOR N.V. PUBLISHES ITS 2024 CORPORATE CALENDAR





EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2024:

10 April 2024 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2023 Annual Report

The 2024 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor’s corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

Attachment