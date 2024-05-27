Amsterdam, 27 May 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the “first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 21 May 2024 15,579 103.92 1,618,894.90 23 May 2024 20,221 105.29 2,128,994.27 24 May 2024 19,565 105.14 2,057,138.45 TOTAL 55,365 5,805,027.62

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 21 May 2024 7,644 103.89 794,138.98 23 May 2024 8,818 105.27 928,262.92 24 May 2024 9,045 105.13 950,929.79 TOTAL 25,507 2,673,331.70

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 21 May 2024 695 103.90 72,212.79 23 May 2024 715 105.68 75,563.70 24 May 2024 718 105.20 75,534.39 TOTAL 2,128 223,310.89

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €62 million for a total amount of 608,773 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 20 May 2024, the Company held in total 5,609,460 ordinary shares in treasury (2.54% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.78% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

