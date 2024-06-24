Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
June 24, 2024 at 02:10 am EDT
Share
Amsterdam, 24 June 2024
EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the “first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
17 June 2024
21,038
96.94
2,039,463.69
18 June 2024
20,759
97.69
2,027,915.57
19 June 2024
21,601
97.26
2,100,835.50
20 June 2024
21,153
97.72
2,067,094.43
21 June 2024
21,422
97.86
2,096,382.63
TOTAL
105,973
10,331,691.81
CBOE DXE
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
17 June 2024
12,557
96.93
1,217,094.76
18 June 2024
12,603
97.70
1,231,320.66
19 June 2024
12,970
97.25
1,261,270.24
20 June 2024
12,260
97.70
1,197,822.84
21 June 2024
12,540
97.87
1,227,233.37
TOTAL
62,930
6,134,741.88
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
17 June 2024
972
96.94
94,221.40
18 June 2024
920
97.86
90,027.06
19 June 2024
998
97.30
97,102.91
20 June 2024
955
97.58
93,191.96
21 June 2024
999
98.11
98,013.29
TOTAL
4,844
472,556.61
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €110 million for a total amount of 1,088,515 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 24 June 2024, the Company held in total 5,986,059 ordinary shares in treasury (2.71% of total ordinary issued share capital)1. A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section. 1 This corresponds to 0.83% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.
Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. For over a century, Exor N.V. has built great companies and made successful investments worldwide with a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline.
With a Net Asset Value of around EUR 36 billion, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor N.V. is the largest shareholder: Ferrari N.V. (construction and sale of luxury sports vehicles), Stellantis N.V. (construction of automobiles, utility vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles and equipment), CNH Industrial (design and manufacture of commercial vehicles and agricultural and construction equipment), Juventus Football Club (operation of a soccer club), Iveco Group N.V. (design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems), The Economist (newspaper and magazine publishing), GEDI Gruppo Editoriale (newspaper and magazine publishing), and SHANG XIA (design of luxury furniture, homeware, apparel, leather goods, jewelry and accessories).