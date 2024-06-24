Amsterdam, 24 June 2024


EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM


Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the “first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
17 June 202421,03896.942,039,463.69
18 June 202420,75997.692,027,915.57
19 June 202421,60197.262,100,835.50
20 June 202421,15397.722,067,094.43
21 June 202421,42297.862,096,382.63
TOTAL105,973 10,331,691.81

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
17 June 202412,55796.931,217,094.76
18 June 202412,60397.701,231,320.66
19 June 202412,97097.251,261,270.24
20 June 202412,26097.701,197,822.84
21 June 202412,54097.871,227,233.37
TOTAL62,930 6,134,741.88

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
17 June 202497296.9494,221.40
18 June 202492097.8690,027.06
19 June 202499897.3097,102.91
20 June 202495597.5893,191.96
21 June 202499998.1198,013.29
TOTAL4,844  472,556.61

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €110 million for a total amount of 1,088,515 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 24 June 2024, the Company held in total 5,986,059 ordinary shares in treasury (2.71% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
1 This corresponds to 0.83% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

  • Exor Press Release - W25-24 Buyback