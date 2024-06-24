Amsterdam, 24 June 2024





EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM





Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the “first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 17 June 2024 21,038 96.94 2,039,463.69 18 June 2024 20,759 97.69 2,027,915.57 19 June 2024 21,601 97.26 2,100,835.50 20 June 2024 21,153 97.72 2,067,094.43 21 June 2024 21,422 97.86 2,096,382.63 TOTAL 105,973 10,331,691.81

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 17 June 2024 12,557 96.93 1,217,094.76 18 June 2024 12,603 97.70 1,231,320.66 19 June 2024 12,970 97.25 1,261,270.24 20 June 2024 12,260 97.70 1,197,822.84 21 June 2024 12,540 97.87 1,227,233.37 TOTAL 62,930 6,134,741.88

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 17 June 2024 972 96.94 94,221.40 18 June 2024 920 97.86 90,027.06 19 June 2024 998 97.30 97,102.91 20 June 2024 955 97.58 93,191.96 21 June 2024 999 98.11 98,013.29 TOTAL 4,844 472,556.61

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €110 million for a total amount of 1,088,515 ordinary shares purchased.



As of 24 June 2024, the Company held in total 5,986,059 ordinary shares in treasury (2.71% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.83% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment