Stock EXO EXOR N.V.
Exor N.V.

Equities

EXO

NL0012059018

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:29 2024-04-11 am EDT 		After market 11:52:28 am
99.4 EUR +0.20% Intraday chart for Exor N.V. 99.52 +0.13%
05:42pm EXOR : Stellantis and Ferrari continue to push Exor forward Alphavalue
11:47am Agnellis' Exor targets growth in healthcare sector RE
Latest news about Exor N.V.

EXOR : Stellantis and Ferrari continue to push Exor forward Alphavalue
Agnellis' Exor targets growth in healthcare sector RE
Transcript : Exor N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 11, 2024
Exor's Net Asset Value Rises On Ferrari, Stellantis Share Performance DJ
Exor N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Exor N.V. Proposes Dividend, Payable on 3 June 2024 CI
Exor-backed NUO invests in Italian teenage clothing chain Subdued RE
EXOR : Exor is adept for recovery bets Alphavalue
Exor Confirms Long-term Investment Plan for Clarivate MT
Clarivate Signs Agreement for Exor Chief Operating Officer to Be Nominated to Board MT
Exor Becomes Shareholder In Data Analytics Company Clarivate DJ
Exor announces 10% stake in data provider Clarivate, can rise to 17.5% RE
Philips: Chairman to seek second term CF
EXOR : NAV cut by -8.8% Alphavalue
Milan bourse to bid farewell to Tod's, Saras after buyout offers RE
Stellantis uses surplus plants in Europe as leverage in a fight with Rome RE
Stellantis' Elkann meets Italy's economy minister amid tensions RE
Italy PM says finds Stellantis CEO comments on subsidies "bizarre" RE
Stellantis says no merger plans after Renault report RE
Stellantis says no merger plans in the works after Renault report RE
Stellantis denies speculation of merger plan with Renault RE
Stellantis under renewed fire from Italian government RE
Italy's government clashes with Fiat-owner Stellantis RE
Louboutin debuts in eyewear with Marcolin license RE
Stellantis starts production of large hydrogen vans in Poland RE

Chart Exor N.V.

Chart Exor N.V.
Company Profile

Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. For over a century, Exor N.V. has built great companies and made successful investments worldwide with a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. With a Net Asset Value of over EUR 28 billion, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor N.V. is the largest shareholder: Ferrari (construction and sale of luxury sports vehicles), Stellantis N.V. (construction of automobiles, utility vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles and equipment), CNH Industrial (design and manufacture of commercial vehicles and agricultural and construction equipment), Juventus Football Club (operation of a soccer club), Iveco Group N.V. (design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems), The Economist (newspaper and magazine publishing), GEDI Gruppo Editoriale (newspaper and magazine publishing), and SHANG XIA (design of luxury furniture, homeware, apparel, leather goods, jewelry and accessories).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2024-05-27 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Exor N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
99.2 EUR
Average target price
115 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.93%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+9.83% 23.97B
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+21.44% 62.19B
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
+34.98% 39.62B
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Stock Toyota Industries Corporation
+25.17% 29.32B
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+23.24% 27.94B
EPIROC AB Stock Epiroc AB
+5.59% 23.92B
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+19.08% 19.66B
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
+5.95% 16.3B
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
+16.75% 11.99B
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ Stock Metso Outotec Oyj
+25.30% 10.17B
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
