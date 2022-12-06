Advanced search
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-06 am EST
75.76 EUR   -0.66%
01:01pExor included in the AEX Index at Euronext
GL
01:00pExor included in the AEX Index at Euronext
AQ
12/05Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exor included in the AEX Index at Euronext

12/06/2022 | 01:01pm EST
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor”) has been selected for inclusion in the AEX Index after its listing on Euronext Amsterdam on 12 August 2022. This was announced by Euronext Amsterdam today following its December quarterly review. Exor will start trading as part of the AEX Index effective 19 December 2022.

The AEX is a leading European index that reflects the performance of the 25 largest companies listed in the Netherlands based on free-float adjusted market capitalization, and is the most widely used indicator of the Dutch stock market.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 606 M 1 606 M
Net income 2022 3 360 M 3 531 M 3 531 M
Net Debt 2022 3 420 M 3 594 M 3 594 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,91x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 17 614 M 18 529 M 18 510 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.0.00%18 510
PACCAR, INC.19.86%36 790
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-3.36%26 986
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-3.47%22 413
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.61%22 318
KOMATSU LTD.14.09%21 299