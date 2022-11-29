Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:14 29/11/2022 GMT
74.20 EUR   -0.40%
07:31aGianluca Ferrero indicated Chairman of Juventus
GL
07:30aGianluca Ferrero indicated Chairman of Juventus
AQ
05:43aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdown on Protests
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Gianluca Ferrero indicated Chairman of Juventus

11/29/2022 | 07:31am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With reference to the decisions taken yesterday by the Board of Directors of Juventus FC and in advance of its Shareholders Meeting called for 18 January 2023, Exor communicates that it will indicate Gianluca Ferrero for the role of Chairman of Juventus.

As a corporate adviser, auditor, Board and committee member of a number of companies, Mr. Ferrero has significant experience and the required technical competencies, as well as a genuine passion for the bianconero club, making him the person most qualified to fulfil this role (Mr. Ferrero’s Bio is attached).

Exor will publish the full list of its candidates for the renewed Board of Directors within the timeframe required by law.

Attachment


All news about EXOR N.V.
07:31aGianluca Ferrero indicated Chairman of Juventus
GL
07:30aGianluca Ferrero indicated Chairman of Juventus
AQ
05:43aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Cla..
DJ
11/25Atlantia exit highlights Milan's battle to retain market heavyweights
RE
11/22Ultraviolette Automotive Private Limited announced that it has received INR 2.702099744..
CI
11/21Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
11/21Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
11/14Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
11/14Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
11/07Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 587 M 1 319 M
Net income 2022 3 196 M 3 319 M 2 760 M
Net cash 2022 4 510 M 4 683 M 3 894 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 17 207 M 17 869 M 14 859 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,31x
EV / Sales 2023 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 74,50 €
Average target price 91,50 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.0.00%17 869
PACCAR, INC.17.39%36 032
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.69%26 299
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.29%21 554
KOMATSU LTD.17.51%21 408
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-6.72%21 256