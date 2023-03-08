Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:09 2023-03-08 am EST
80.22 EUR   +0.68%
03:38pJuventus again postpones results for first half of fiscal year
RE
03/06Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
03/06Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juventus again postpones results for first half of fiscal year

03/08/2023 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta

(Reuters) - Italian Serie A soccer club Juventus said on Wednesday that the board had decided to postpone the approval of its results for the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Italy's most successful team, which is now under scrutiny by prosecutors for alleged false accounting, posted a 239 million euro loss in the fiscal year to June 30, 2022 as it continued to suffer from the effects of COVID-19.

Juventus postponed publication of its half yearly results earlier as well to March 8.

Allegations of financial misconduct and poor earnings performance led the Juventus board, including former Chairman Andrea Agnelli, to resign late last year and controlling shareholder Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, organised a reshuffle of the club's top management.

"Board of Directors that met today resolved to postpone the approval of the Consolidated Half-Yearly Financial Report at 31 December 2022 to a Board of Directors meeting to be held between 22 and 24 March 2023," Juventus said in a statement.

The club said last week that the postponement was necessary to examine documents filed by prosecutors in Turin who are investigating the accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

(Reporting Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 0.68% 80.22 Real-time Quote.16.66%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. 5.14% 0.3272 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
All news about EXOR N.V.
03:38pJuventus again postpones results for first half of fiscal year
RE
03/06Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
03/06Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
03/02Exor partner proposed for Stellantis board to replace Andrea Agnelli
RE
02/27Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
02/27Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
02/22Italy's League party pushes for multiple-vote shares to boost IPOs
RE
02/20Italy working on measures to boost Milan bourse's allure
RE
02/20Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
02/20Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 614 M 1 614 M
Net income 2022 2 987 M 3 156 M 3 156 M
Net Debt 2022 723 M 763 M 763 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 18 461 M 19 504 M 19 504 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 79,68 €
Average target price 96,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.16.66%19 395
PACCAR, INC.15.61%39 601
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG13.65%28 634
KOMATSU LTD.18.92%23 621
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.2.37%22 063
EPIROC AB (PUBL)4.64%21 308