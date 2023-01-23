Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:22:35 2023-01-23 am EST
71.86 EUR   +0.11%
03:48aJuventus share price slides after 15-point penalty
RE
02:11aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
02:10aExor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Juventus share price slides after 15-point penalty

01/23/2023 | 03:48am EST
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled around 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, dealing a blow to its short-term sporting prospects and its reputation.

Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club, are now 9th in the Serie A standings and facing an uphill struggle to qualify for lucrative European competition.

The club said it would await the reasons for the decision made late on Friday but that it planned to appeal against the penalty to a higher sporting court at the Italian Olympic Committee.

"We believe we're in a strong position and we'll continue down this path," new Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino said in a statement on Sunday evening, adding that fans of other clubs were also opposed to the decision.

Juventus, controlled by the Agnelli family's Exor holding, have been facing investigation from sporting and legal authorities for their accounting.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 0.20% 71.86 Real-time Quote.5.10%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -8.66% 0.301 Delayed Quote.3.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
Net income 2022 2 987 M 3 237 M 3 237 M
Net Debt 2022 723 M 783 M 783 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,70x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 16 542 M 17 926 M 17 926 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 71,78 €
Average target price 96,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
