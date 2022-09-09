Advanced search
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-09-09 am EDT
64.44 EUR   +1.29%
09/08EXOR N : Half-Year 2022 Financial Report
PU
09/07Exor 1st Half Profit Fell
DJ
09/07EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fears Over Hawkish Fed, Europe's Energy Crisis to Sink Stocks
DJ
EXOR N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

09/09/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
EXOR N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date08 sep 2022
  • Issuing institutionEXOR N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentexor n.v. - 2022 half year financial report-a2203-00093.pdf

Date last update: 09 September 2022

EXOR NV published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 19:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXOR N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 374 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net income 2022 3 320 M 3 309 M 3 309 M
Net cash 2022 2 869 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 14 959 M 15 019 M 14 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,80x
EV / Sales 2023 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 44,1%
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 63,62 €
Average target price 88,66 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.-19.43%14 806
PACCAR, INC.-2.19%30 019
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-23.78%20 188
KOMATSU LTD.7.33%18 996
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.23%17 885
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-28.80%17 694