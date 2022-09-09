|
EXOR N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
EXOR N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Filing date08 sep 2022
Issuing institutionEXOR N.V.
Reporting year2022
Date last update: 09 September 2022
|Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
|Sales 2022
1 374 M
1 370 M
1 370 M
|Net income 2022
3 320 M
3 309 M
3 309 M
|Net cash 2022
2 869 M
2 860 M
2 860 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|4,59x
|Yield 2022
|0,74%
|Capitalization
14 959 M
15 019 M
14 911 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,80x
|EV / Sales 2023
|8,81x
|Nbr of Employees
|263 284
|Free-Float
|44,1%
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|63,62 €
|Average target price
|88,66 €
|Spread / Average Target
|39,4%