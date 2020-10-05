Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 06:43:22 am
48.19 EUR   -0.78%
06:15aEXOR N : Press Release - Update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:15aEXOR N : Weekly update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:10aEXOR N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 06:10am EDT

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ('EXOR' or the 'Company') announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.):

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Average price per share excluding fees (€)
28 September 2020 20,800 47.5386 988,802.88
29 September 2020 20,500 47.0088 963,680.40
30 September 2020 20,800 46.7647 972,705.76
01 October 2020 20,800 47.2551 982,906.08
02 October 2020 20,400 48.0673 980,572.92

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately € 274.51 million for a total amount of 5,002,432 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 02 October 2020, the Company held in total 9,512,315 ordinary shares in treasury (3.95% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program section.

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXOR N.V.
06:15aEXOR N : Press Release - Update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:15aEXOR N : Weekly update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:10aEXOR N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
PU
10/01EXOR N : Press Release - Update as at 25 September 2020
PU
09/29Chinese FAW Group's talks to acquire Iveco held this year now on hold - sourc..
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/29Toyota's annual global electrified vehicles sales could reach 5.5 million by ..
RE
09/25EXOR N : Update as at 25 September 2020
PU
09/25EXOR N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
PU
09/24Exor to Restart, Complete EUR300 Million Buyback Program
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 156 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2020 831 M 976 M 976 M
Net cash 2020 122 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 11 249 M 13 177 M 13 211 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 268 979
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,64 €
Last Close Price 48,57 €
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-29.69%13 177
BYD COMPANY LIMITED212.48%45 370
FERRARI N.V.9.26%33 415
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-19.79%32 914
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-7.77%28 007
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-21.56%19 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group