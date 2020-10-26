EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ('EXOR' or the 'Company') announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.):

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Consideration excluding fees (€) 19 October 2020 20,200 47.5593 960,697.86 20 October 2020 20,200 47.6389 962,305.78 21 October 2020 20,200 47.0662 950,737.24 22 October 2020 20,200 46.6426 942,180.52 23 October 2020 20,200 48.4317 978,320.34

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately € 288.93 million for a total amount of 5,305,906 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 23 October 2020, the Company held in total 9,815,789 ordinary shares in treasury (4.07% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program section.