EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/05 06:43:22 am
48.19 EUR   -0.78%
06:15aEXOR N : Press Release - Update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:15aEXOR N : Weekly update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:10aEXOR N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
PU
Exor N : Press Release - Update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020

10/05/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Amsterdam, 5 October 2020

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.):

Trading Date

Number of

Average price per share

Consideration

ordinary shares

excluding fees (€)

excluding fees (€)

purchased

28 September 2020

20,800

47.5386

988,802.88

29 September 2020

20,500

47.0088

963,680.40

30 September 2020

20,800

46.7647

972,705.76

01 October 2020

20,800

47.2551

982,906.08

02 October 2020

20,400

48.0673

980,572.92

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately € 274.51 million for a total amount of 5,002,432 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 02 October 2020, the Company held in total 9,512,315 ordinary shares in treasury (3.95% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program section.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:14:08 UTC
