Exor N : Press Release - Update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020

Amsterdam, 5 October 2020

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.):

Trading Date Number of Average price per share Consideration ordinary shares excluding fees (€) excluding fees (€) purchased 28 September 2020 20,800 47.5386 988,802.88 29 September 2020 20,500 47.0088 963,680.40 30 September 2020 20,800 46.7647 972,705.76 01 October 2020 20,800 47.2551 982,906.08 02 October 2020 20,400 48.0673 980,572.92

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately € 274.51 million for a total amount of 5,002,432 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 02 October 2020, the Company held in total 9,512,315 ordinary shares in treasury (3.95% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program section.