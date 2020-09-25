Log in
EXOR N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
09/25 02:18:18 pm
46.5 EUR   -0.49%
01:35pEXOR N : Update as at 25 September 2020
PU
01:25pEXOR N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
PU
09/24Exor to Restart, Complete EUR300 Million Buyback Program
DJ
Exor N : Update as at 25 September 2020

09/25/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Amsterdam, 25 September 2020

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.):

Trading Date

Number of

Average price per share

Consideration

ordinary shares

excluding fees (€)

excluding fees (€)

purchased

25 September 2020

20,800

46.4147

965,425.76

After these purchases and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €269.62 million for a total amount of 4,899,132 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 25 September 2020, the Company held in total 9,409,015 ordinary shares in treasury (3.90% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program section.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 17:34:06 UTC
