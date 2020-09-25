Exor N : Update as at 25 September 2020

Amsterdam, 25 September 2020

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.):

Trading Date Number of Average price per share Consideration ordinary shares excluding fees (€) excluding fees (€) purchased 25 September 2020 20,800 46.4147 965,425.76

After these purchases and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €269.62 million for a total amount of 4,899,132 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 25 September 2020, the Company held in total 9,409,015 ordinary shares in treasury (3.90% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program section.