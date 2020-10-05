Log in
EXOR N.V.

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 06:43:22 am
48.19 EUR   -0.78%
06:15aEXOR N : Press Release - Update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:15aEXOR N : Weekly update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020
PU
06:10aEXOR N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
PU
Exor N : Weekly update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020

10/05/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Issuer name

EXOR N.V.

ISIN

NL0012059018

Stock Exchange (MTA)

MTA

Currency

EUR

Trandsaction Date

Trandsaction Time

Volume

Price

(Excluding

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(CET)

fees)

9/28/2020

9:09:38

554

47.2

9/28/2020

9:09:46

74

47.2

9/28/2020

9:09:46

500

47.21

9/28/2020

9:09:46

372

47.2

9/28/2020

9:40:46

359

47.71

9/28/2020

9:40:46

61

47.71

9/28/2020

9:40:46

54

47.71

9/28/2020

9:40:46

176

47.71

9/28/2020

10:12:29

486

47.62

9/28/2020

10:12:29

650

47.64

9/28/2020

10:13:25

500

47.58

9/28/2020

10:46:42

586

47.62

9/28/2020

10:48:05

586

47.6

9/28/2020

10:51:29

92

47.58

9/28/2020

10:51:29

468

47.58

9/28/2020

12:27:35

57

47.88

9/28/2020

12:27:35

25

47.88

9/28/2020

12:27:35

224

47.88

9/28/2020

12:27:35

173

47.88

9/28/2020

12:28:18

180

47.88

9/28/2020

12:28:38

589

47.86

9/28/2020

12:28:49

252

47.84

9/28/2020

12:28:49

494

47.84

9/28/2020

12:28:49

150

47.84

9/28/2020

12:32:30

569

47.82

9/28/2020

12:49:43

569

47.57

9/28/2020

12:50:31

458

47.56

9/28/2020

12:51:16

300

47.54

9/28/2020

12:51:17

289

47.54

9/28/2020

13:50:40

479

47.55

9/28/2020

13:50:40

121

47.55

9/28/2020

13:50:40

249

47.55

9/28/2020

13:50:41

47

47.55

9/28/2020

14:01:58

511

47.52

9/28/2020

14:01:58

185

47.52

9/28/2020

14:01:58

564

47.53

9/28/2020

14:21:10

696

47.54

9/28/2020

14:31:56

400

47.52

9/28/2020

14:31:59

359

47.52

Trandsaction Date

Trandsaction Time

Volume

Price

(Excluding

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(CET)

fees)

9/28/2020

14:36:45

170

47.47

9/28/2020

14:36:45

580

47.49

9/28/2020

14:36:45

316

47.49

9/28/2020

14:36:49

419

47.47

9/28/2020

14:37:28

50

47.45

9/28/2020

14:38:07

142

47.45

9/28/2020

14:38:07

494

47.45

9/28/2020

14:38:07

300

47.45

9/28/2020

15:18:59

859

47.43

9/28/2020

15:19:00

586

47.41

9/28/2020

16:45:47

426

47.42

9/28/2020

16:45:47

574

47.42

9/28/2020

16:47:52

139

47.41

9/28/2020

16:47:52

861

47.41

9/28/2020

16:55:55

63

47.39

9/28/2020

16:55:55

152

47.39

9/28/2020

16:55:55

285

47.39

9/28/2020

17:06:39

500

47.48

9/28/2020

17:17:30

226

47.55

9/28/2020

17:21:52

200

47.51

9/29/2020

9:03:48

500

47.6

9/29/2020

9:05:15

500

47.58

9/29/2020

9:09:03

200

47.47

9/29/2020

9:09:03

300

47.47

9/29/2020

9:17:18

161

47.4

9/29/2020

9:17:18

339

47.4

9/29/2020

9:19:12

409

47.3

9/29/2020

9:19:20

12

47.3

9/29/2020

9:19:24

79

47.3

9/29/2020

9:20:13

141

47.2

9/29/2020

9:20:15

35

47.2

9/29/2020

9:20:15

324

47.2

9/29/2020

9:46:03

136

47.2

9/29/2020

9:46:03

364

47.2

9/29/2020

10:02:04

500

47.1

9/29/2020

10:02:50

186

47

9/29/2020

10:02:50

314

47

9/29/2020

10:11:21

500

46.97

9/29/2020

10:29:42

500

47.26

9/29/2020

11:38:03

103

47.32

9/29/2020

11:39:11

397

47.32

9/29/2020

11:43:13

126

47.32

9/29/2020

11:43:13

374

47.32

9/29/2020

11:43:14

500

47.31

9/29/2020

11:43:17

400

47.28

9/29/2020

11:43:17

100

47.28

9/29/2020

11:43:42

19

47.28

Trandsaction Date

Trandsaction Time

Volume

Price

(Excluding

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(CET)

fees)

9/29/2020

11:43:42

2

47.28

9/29/2020

11:43:42

100

47.28

9/29/2020

11:43:42

11

47.28

9/29/2020

11:47:11

122

47.28

9/29/2020

11:47:11

246

47.28

9/29/2020

11:47:34

300

47.25

9/29/2020

11:47:34

200

47.25

9/29/2020

11:48:05

81

47.2

9/29/2020

11:48:22

419

47.2

9/29/2020

11:53:03

100

47.1

9/29/2020

11:53:03

200

47.1

9/29/2020

11:53:03

200

47.1

9/29/2020

12:00:43

151

47.2

9/29/2020

12:00:43

292

47.14

9/29/2020

12:00:43

200

47.2

9/29/2020

12:00:43

208

47.14

9/29/2020

12:00:43

149

47.2

9/29/2020

12:14:36

500

47

9/29/2020

12:27:02

424

46.8

9/29/2020

12:27:02

76

46.8

9/29/2020

12:53:49

250

46.93

9/29/2020

13:31:11

151

46.8

9/29/2020

13:31:11

99

46.8

9/29/2020

13:46:30

100

46.8

9/29/2020

13:46:30

200

46.8

9/29/2020

13:46:30

200

46.8

9/29/2020

14:03:15

200

46.75

9/29/2020

14:03:15

50

46.75

9/29/2020

14:03:24

500

46.7

9/29/2020

14:49:37

250

46.81

9/29/2020

15:07:53

100

46.88

9/29/2020

15:07:53

200

46.88

9/29/2020

15:07:53

200

46.88

9/29/2020

15:40:58

50

47.01

9/29/2020

15:40:58

200

47.01

9/29/2020

15:43:33

250

46.92

9/29/2020

15:52:17

250

46.8

9/29/2020

15:58:14

250

46.79

9/29/2020

16:06:04

22

46.83

9/29/2020

16:06:07

28

46.83

9/29/2020

16:06:07

200

46.83

9/29/2020

16:25:03

115

46.85

9/29/2020

16:26:01

135

46.85

9/29/2020

16:30:21

166

46.81

9/29/2020

16:30:22

84

46.81

9/29/2020

16:36:59

300

46.6

9/29/2020

16:36:59

200

46.6

Trandsaction Date

Trandsaction Time

Volume

Price

(Excluding

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(CET)

fees)

9/29/2020

16:52:54

500

46.66

9/29/2020

16:52:55

500

46.64

9/29/2020

16:52:55

500

46.65

9/29/2020

16:53:15

1,000

46.63

9/29/2020

16:53:16

281

46.62

9/29/2020

16:53:16

500

46.62

9/29/2020

16:53:16

219

46.62

9/29/2020

17:09:52

150

46.61

9/29/2020

17:10:42

200

46.62

9/29/2020

17:14:13

200

46.65

9/29/2020

17:19:19

100

46.78

9/29/2020

17:19:20

100

46.77

9/30/2020

9:02:16

118

46.37

9/30/2020

9:02:16

82

46.37

9/30/2020

9:11:22

200

46.66

9/30/2020

9:20:12

200

46.9

9/30/2020

9:32:05

68

47.22

9/30/2020

9:32:05

62

47.22

9/30/2020

9:32:05

70

47.22

9/30/2020

9:38:03

200

47.2

9/30/2020

9:40:44

200

47.15

9/30/2020

9:41:52

200

47

9/30/2020

9:50:37

200

46.9

9/30/2020

9:53:36

200

46.89

9/30/2020

9:56:19

200

46.86

9/30/2020

9:57:29

179

46.82

9/30/2020

9:57:29

21

46.82

9/30/2020

10:00:22

75

46.8

9/30/2020

10:00:22

125

46.8

9/30/2020

10:01:57

38

46.77

9/30/2020

10:01:57

162

46.77

9/30/2020

10:07:44

200

46.75

9/30/2020

10:07:59

200

46.7

9/30/2020

10:24:45

200

46.84

9/30/2020

10:26:56

100

46.8

9/30/2020

10:26:56

200

46.8

9/30/2020

10:28:32

200

46.78

9/30/2020

10:31:08

130

46.75

9/30/2020

10:31:08

170

46.75

9/30/2020

10:38:56

200

46.73

9/30/2020

10:40:00

200

46.7

9/30/2020

10:47:14

200

46.76

9/30/2020

10:56:30

200

46.78

9/30/2020

10:56:56

200

46.75

9/30/2020

10:58:49

22

46.75

9/30/2020

10:58:49

178

46.75

9/30/2020

11:01:32

200

46.71

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:14:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 156 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2020 831 M 976 M 976 M
Net cash 2020 122 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 11 249 M 13 177 M 13 211 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 268 979
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,64 €
Last Close Price 48,57 €
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-29.69%13 177
BYD COMPANY LIMITED212.48%45 370
FERRARI N.V.9.26%33 415
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-19.79%32 914
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-7.77%28 007
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-21.56%19 082
