Exor N : Weekly update for the period 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2020

Issuer name
EXOR N.V.
ISIN
NL0012059018
Stock Exchange (MTA)
MTA
Currency
EUR
Trandsaction Date
Trandsaction Time
Volume
Price
(Excluding
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(CET)
fees)
9/28/2020
9:09:38
554
47.2
9:09:46
74
500
47.21
372
9:40:46
359
47.71
61
54
176
10:12:29
486
47.62
650
47.64
10:13:25
47.58
10:46:42
586
10:48:05
47.6
10:51:29
92
468
12:27:35
57
47.88
25
224
173
12:28:18
180
12:28:38
589
47.86
12:28:49
252
47.84
494
150
12:32:30
569
47.82
12:49:43
47.57
12:50:31
458
47.56
12:51:16
300
47.54
12:51:17
289
13:50:40
479
47.55
121
249
13:50:41
47
14:01:58
511
47.52
185
564
47.53
14:21:10
696
14:31:56
400
14:31:59
14:36:45
170
47.47
580
47.49
316
14:36:49
419
14:37:28
50
47.45
14:38:07
142
15:18:59
859
47.43
15:19:00
47.41
16:45:47
426
47.42
574
16:47:52
139
861
16:55:55
63
47.39
152
285
17:06:39
47.48
17:17:30
226
17:21:52
200
47.51
9/29/2020
9:03:48
9:05:15
9:09:03
9:17:18
161
47.4
339
9:19:12
409
47.3
9:19:20
12
9:19:24
79
9:20:13
141
9:20:15
35
324
9:46:03
136
364
10:02:04
47.1
10:02:50
186
314
10:11:21
46.97
10:29:42
47.26
11:38:03
103
47.32
11:39:11
397
11:43:13
126
374
11:43:14
47.31
11:43:17
47.28
100
11:43:42
19
2
11
11:47:11
122
246
11:47:34
47.25
11:48:05
81
11:48:22
11:53:03
12:00:43
151
292
47.14
208
149
12:14:36
12:27:02
424
46.8
76
12:53:49
250
46.93
13:31:11
99
13:46:30
14:03:15
46.75
14:03:24
46.7
14:49:37
46.81
15:07:53
46.88
15:40:58
47.01
15:43:33
46.92
15:52:17
15:58:14
46.79
16:06:04
22
46.83
16:06:07
28
16:25:03
115
46.85
16:26:01
135
16:30:21
166
16:30:22
84
16:36:59
46.6
16:52:54
46.66
16:52:55
46.64
46.65
16:53:15
1,000
46.63
16:53:16
281
46.62
219
17:09:52
46.61
17:10:42
17:14:13
17:19:19
46.78
17:19:20
46.77
9/30/2020
9:02:16
118
46.37
82
9:11:22
9:20:12
46.9
9:32:05
68
47.22
62
70
9:38:03
9:40:44
47.15
9:41:52
9:50:37
9:53:36
46.89
9:56:19
46.86
9:57:29
179
46.82
21
10:00:22
75
125
10:01:57
38
162
10:07:44
10:07:59
10:24:45
46.84
10:26:56
10:28:32
10:31:08
130
10:38:56
46.73
10:40:00
10:47:14
46.76
10:56:30
10:56:56
10:58:49
178
11:01:32
46.71
