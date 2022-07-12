Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:32 2022-07-12 pm EDT
63.25 EUR   +2.55%
02:47pExor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions
RE
02:44pEXOR N : completes the sale of PartnerRe to Covéa for a total cash consideration of $9.3 billion (8.6 billion)
PU
07/01Agnelli's Exor expands in healthcare with 10% stake in Institut Merieux
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exor N : completes the sale of PartnerRe to Covéa for a total cash consideration of $9.3 billion (8.6 billion)

07/12/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exor announces that it has completed the sale of PartnerRe, the global reinsurer, to Covéa for a total cash consideration of $9.3 billion (approximately €8.6 billion1). This is based on a consolidated common shareholders' equity value of $7.3 billion as at 31 December 2021.

The acquisition of PartnerRe by Covéa reinforces PartnerRe's development as a great company in its industry thanks to a significant increase in the scale and capital strength that membership of a larger financial institution brings, and the value that it represents for its clients.

As previously announced Exor and Covéa will continue their cooperation following the completion of the transaction.

1The cash consideration is split as follows: $4.815 billion in USD (including a net price adjustment of which $0.179 billion was already paid by PartnerRe as a special dividend to Exor in March 2022) and €3.847 billion in Euro. The Euro portion of the proceeds was fixed at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in October 2021 and the USD portion has not been hedged.

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXOR N.V.
02:47pExor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions
RE
02:44pEXOR N : completes the sale of PartnerRe to Covéa for a total cash consideration of ..
PU
07/01Agnelli's Exor expands in healthcare with 10% stake in Institut Merieux
RE
07/01EXOR N : Institut Mérieux and Exor announce a long-term partnership in global healthcare
PU
07/01Agnelli's Exor to invest 833 million euros for 10% stake in France's Institut Merieux
RE
07/01Exor N.V. agreed to acquire 10% stake in Institut Mérieux SA from Compagnie Merieux All..
CI
06/22Car parts maker Faurecia completes $741 million capital increase
RE
06/21Italy's Exor Completes Acquisition of 45% of Lifenet
MT
06/21EXOR N : Acquisition of 45% of Lifenet Healthcare closed
PU
06/21Exor N.V. acquired a 45% stake in Lifenet S.r.l. from Invin S.R.L..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 295 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
Net income 2022 3 671 M 3 695 M 3 695 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 14 571 M 14 664 M 14 664 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 61,68 €
Average target price 91,66 €
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.-21.88%14 545
PACCAR, INC.-8.15%27 568
KOMATSU LTD.10.01%20 395
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-25.53%19 951
KUBOTA CORPORATION-16.19%18 621
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-10.66%18 560