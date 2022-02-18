Log in
Exor Settles Tax Issue in Italy With EUR746 Million Payment -- Update

02/18/2022 | 01:24pm EST
By Kim Richters

Exor NV said Friday that it has settled a tax issue with authorities in Italy, paying 746 million euros ($847.6 million).

The investment company said the issue is related to Italian registered company Exor SpA, which merged with its Dutch subsidiary Exor Holding NV in 2016 to form Exor as it operates today.

"The settlement agreement does not and should not be interpreted as a recognition, or even partial acceptance by Exor of the subsequent interpretations advanced by the Italian Tax Authorities," the company said.

Exor said the settlement was paid in full and will be reflected in its accounts for 2021.

Exor's majority shareholder Giovanni Agnelli BV also said on Friday that it has settled its own tax issue with authorities in Italy, agreeing to pay EUR203 million.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1324ET

