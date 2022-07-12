Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:32 2022-07-12 pm EDT
63.25 EUR   +2.55%
02:47pExor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions
RE
02:44pEXOR N : completes the sale of PartnerRe to Covéa for a total cash consideration of $9.3 billion (8.6 billion)
PU
07/01Agnelli's Exor expands in healthcare with 10% stake in Institut Merieux
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions

07/12/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chairman Elkann attends investors day held by holding group in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Exor said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covea, providing a multibillion-euro warchest for acquisitions for the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family.

Exor said in a statement it would receive $9.3 billion in cash for the sale of the Bermuda-based firm, a deal that had previously been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two parties earlier this year agreed to increase the selling price by around $300 million, from an initial $9 billion, based on PartnerRe's performance in 2021.

Exor CEO John Elkann said in November Exor would have about 9 billion euros ($9.1 billion) available for investments including in luxury, healthcare and technology industries, once it completed the PartnerRe sale.

Those include the purchase of a 10% stake in French healthcare group Institut Merieux for 833 million euros that Exor announced earlier this month.

Exor, whose main investments include carmakers Stellantis and Ferrari and soccer club Juventus, said on Tuesday that, as previously agreed, it would continue its cooperation with Covea.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 1.01% 62.3 Delayed Quote.-21.88%
FERRARI N.V. -0.13% 190.445 Delayed Quote.-26.33%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -4.94% 0.35 Delayed Quote.6.72%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.80% 12.298 Delayed Quote.-26.88%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.74% 12.282 Real-time Quote.-26.90%
All news about EXOR N.V.
02:47pExor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions
RE
02:44pEXOR N : completes the sale of PartnerRe to Covéa for a total cash consideration of ..
PU
07/01Agnelli's Exor expands in healthcare with 10% stake in Institut Merieux
RE
07/01EXOR N : Institut Mérieux and Exor announce a long-term partnership in global healthcare
PU
07/01Agnelli's Exor to invest 833 million euros for 10% stake in France's Institut Merieux
RE
07/01Exor N.V. agreed to acquire 10% stake in Institut Mérieux SA from Compagnie Merieux All..
CI
06/22Car parts maker Faurecia completes $741 million capital increase
RE
06/21Italy's Exor Completes Acquisition of 45% of Lifenet
MT
06/21EXOR N : Acquisition of 45% of Lifenet Healthcare closed
PU
06/21Exor N.V. acquired a 45% stake in Lifenet S.r.l. from Invin S.R.L..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 295 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
Net income 2022 3 671 M 3 695 M 3 695 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 14 571 M 14 664 M 14 664 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 61,68 €
Average target price 91,66 €
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.-21.88%14 545
PACCAR, INC.-8.15%27 568
KOMATSU LTD.10.01%20 395
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-25.53%19 951
KUBOTA CORPORATION-16.19%18 621
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-10.66%18 560