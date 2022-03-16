Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/16 09:46:52 am EDT
66.68 EUR   +3.03%
03/08Exor Launches $545 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
03/08Exor Launches EUR500 Million Share-Buyback Program
DJ
03/08EXOR N : announces a share buyback program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exor increases stake in telecom operator Veon to more than 5%

03/16/2022 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Exor logo is seen on investor day held by holding group in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, has increased its stake in Dutch-based mobile network operator Veon to 5.08% as of March 3, documents published by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets showed.

The investment, which is part of Exor's non-core trading activity on equity, makes it the third-largest shareholder in Veon.

The news was initially reported by Italian daily MF, which said Exor rounded up its holdings at the beginning of March, passing a 5% threshold and triggering disclosure obligations.

Exor declined to comment.

Veon's largest shareholder is LetterOne, the investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman. Fridman stepped down from LetterOne's board on March 3, following his inclusion on the European Union's list of individuals sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Veon's CEO Kaan Terzioglu repeated in a letter to investors on Tuesday that the company itself is not subject to sanctions.

Veon gets 30% of its revenue from Russia, but also operates networks in several other countries, including Ukraine, where it operates Kyivstar.

Veon shares have lost half their value since mid-February, when the war in Ukraine started, and are down almost 70% since October.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 2.94% 66.64 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.26% 108.697 Delayed Quote.60.73%
VEON LTD. 2.22% 0.69 Real-time Quote.-55.53%
All news about EXOR N.V.
03/08Exor Launches $545 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
03/08Exor Launches EUR500 Million Share-Buyback Program
DJ
03/08EXOR N : announces a share buyback program
PU
02/24Soccer-Juventus reports wider first-half financial loss
RE
02/24CNH does not plan to reduce operations in Italy - paper
RE
02/22CNH sees revenues rising to 2024 as new plan focuses on precision agriculture
RE
02/18Exor pays $845 million to settle dispute with Italy tax agency
RE
02/18Exor Settles Tax Issue in Italy With EUR746 Million Payment -- Update
DJ
02/18Exor Settles Tax Issue in Italy With EUR746 Million Payment
DJ
02/18EXOR N : Settlement with the Italian Tax Authorities
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 568 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
Net income 2021 1 431 M 1 567 M 1 567 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 15 235 M 16 681 M 16 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float -
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 64,72 €
Average target price 96,37 €
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.-18.03%16 681
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-37.40%83 970
STELLANTIS N.V.-15.16%48 558
FERRARI N.V.-24.58%35 781
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.69%30 791
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.09%29 318