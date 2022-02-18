Log in
  Italy
  3. Italy
  Exor N.V.
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Summary 
Summary

Exor pays $845 million to settle dispute with Italy tax agency

02/18/2022 | 01:27pm EST
Exor logo is seen on investor day held by holding group in Turin

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Exor has paid 746 million euros ($845 million) to settle a dispute linked to the transfer of its legal headquarters to the Netherlands in 2016, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family said on Friday.

Exor said the amount, which includes interest for 104 million euros, had been paid in full on Friday. The effect of the settlement will be reflected in the company's 2021 accounts, it added.

Exor's controlling company Giovanni Agnelli B.V. will also pay the tax authority 203 million euros, including interest of 28 million euros, over the same dispute.

Italy-based Exor Spa applied the Participation Exemption (PEX) regulations when it merged with its Dutch subsidiary Exor Holding N.V. to create today's Exor in 2016.

Under this scheme, 95% of any capital gains relating to the value of its holdings was exempt and therefore excluded from the holding company's taxable income for the determination of the Exit Tax, the company said in a statement.

However, with a subsequent ruling, the tax authority argued that the PEX should not apply to cases in which a holding company transfers its fiscal domicile abroad without maintaining a permanent establishment in Italy, as in the case of Exor.

"Exor underlines that with respect to the claim relating to the PEX, the Italian Tax Authorities have levied no penalties," it said.

"The settlement agreement does not and should not be interpreted as a recognition, or even partial acceptance by Exor of the subsequent interpretations advanced by the Italian Tax Authorities," it added.

Giovanni Agnelli B.V. said in a separate statement that it acted correctly and did not violate any rules.

"Given that the issue is a complex matter of interpretation, and with the sole objective of avoiding the time and costs of a major tax dispute, the company has decided to enter into today's agreement," Giovanni Agnelli B.V. said.

($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 567 M 1 782 M 1 782 M
Net income 2021 1 792 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
Net Debt 2021 2 907 M 3 304 M 3 304 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,71x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 17 155 M 19 499 M 19 499 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 44,0%
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.-7.75%19 499
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-4.88%105 902
STELLANTIS N.V.0.98%60 000
FERRARI N.V.-14.62%40 548
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.16%34 425
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.53%34 395