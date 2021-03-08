Exor puts on red-soled shoes with 24% stake in shoemaker Louboutin

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - The Agnelli family's investment
holding company Exor will buy a 25% stake in luxury
shoemaker Louboutin for 541 million euros ($643 million), the
two companies said on Monday.
"The partnership (is) to accelerate the next phase of
(Louboutin's) development," the joint statement said, adding
that Exor was a perfect fit for Louboutin "at a moment when the
brand is poised to capture significant new opportunities".
Exor will nominate two of the seven members of Louboutin's
board of directors, alongside the firm's founders, the groups
said.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the
year.
Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin is best known for
producing shoes with soles painted in lipstick red and for
attracting high-profile customers including film stars,
musicians and royals.
Louboutin had 150 directly-operated retails stores in 30
different countries.
Exor, which is a top investor high-end carmaker Ferrari
, in December invested around 80 million euros to
become the largest shareholder of Chinese luxury group Shang
Xia, which had been co-founded by French group Hermes.
($1 = 0.8410 euros)
