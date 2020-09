By Mauro Orru



Exor NV said Thursday that it would restart and complete a share buyback program of up to 300 million euros ($349.8 million).

The investment company, which controls Ferrari NV and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, announced the program in November 2018 and has so far bought shares for a total of around EUR269 million.

