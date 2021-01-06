Log in
Exor N.V.

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Italy not ruling out stake in new automaker Stellantis - report

01/06/2021 | 04:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy could take a stake in newly-created automaker Stellantis but any such investment would be made in a consensual way, Italy's deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA shareholders on Monday approved a $52 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest carmaker.

"A possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of the new group, similar to that of the French government ... cannot and must not be a taboo", Misiani told La Repubblica.

Misiani said this was because Stellantis involves the national interest from an employment and industrial point of view, adding that a possible investment should take place under certain conditions "which do not exist at the moment".

Both FCA and PSA declined to comment on the deputy minister's quotes.

Paris, which is currently one of PSA's largest shareholders, will hold a 6.2% stake in Stellantis through French public bank BPI France once the merger is completed.

Exor, the Agnelli family's holding which is FCA's main shareholder, would become Stellantis's largest single investor with a 14.4% stake.

FCA and PSA expect to complete their tie-up on Jan. 16.

The Italian deputy minister also pointed out the need to go beyond incentive mechanisms already in place and adopt a new medium to long term perspective, which would include environmental goals.

"Technological challenges intersect with the ecological transition (...). This is precisely why important resources could come from the EU Recovery fund, which pays a lot of attention to decarbonisation," he said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -0.09% 65.5 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 0.24% 14.904 Delayed Quote.1.23%
PEUGEOT SA 0.53% 22.82 Real-time Quote.1.65%
PUBLIC BANK 0.49% 20.62 End-of-day quote.0.10%
Financials
Sales 2020 156 B 192 B 192 B
Net income 2020 831 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Net Debt 2020 3 000 M 3 695 M 3 695 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 15 151 M 18 606 M 18 661 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 268 979
Free-Float 43,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-1.00%18 606
BYD COMPANY LIMITED12.99%88 841
FERRARI N.V.-1.50%41 768
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-7.08%40 844
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.08%31 613
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.1.23%28 698
