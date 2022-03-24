REFILE-UPDATE 1-Exor agrees increased sale price for PartnerRe by 328 mln euros

(Refiles for dropped word in paragraph 2)
* Exor posts 1.7 bln euro net profit in 2021
* Net Asset Value rises to 31.069 bln euros at end-2021
* Co proposes dividend of 0.43 euros per share
MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Exor, the holding
company of Italy's Agnelli family, said on Thursday it had
agreed to increase by $328 million the cash price it would
receive for the planned sale of its PartnerRe reinsurer thanks
to its solid performance last year.
Exor last year signed an agreement to sell PartnerRe to
French insurance group Covea for $9 billion, reviving a deal
that had been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The holding company on Thursday said in a statement from its
full-year results that, based on PartnerRe's common
shareholders' equity at the end of last year, "the agreed cash
consideration will be adjusted, as per the agreed terms, to
include additional proceeds for around $328 million".
The increased amount will be paid to Exor for $150 million
by Covea and for $178 million by PartnerRe thorough a special
dividend, it added.
Exor, which is the single largest investor in carmaker
Stellantis and has controlling stakes in companies including
Ferrari, CNH Industrial and Juventus
football club, said on Thursday it turned to a 1.717
billion euro ($1.89 billion) net profit last year.
That compares with a 30 million loss in Covid-hit 2020.
The company net asset vale (NAV) increased to 31.069 billion
euros at the end of 2021 from 24.041 billion a year earlier.
Exor, however, said it could not assess the impact of the
conflict in Ukraine on its business given its developments were
highly uncertain.
It said it acknowledged the unpredictability of the war
"regarding the duration, outcome and long-lasting consequences".
"The overall effect of these factors on Exor's business
cannot be estimated with a sufficient degree of
confidence, and Exor will continue to monitor closely the
developments," it added.
The company proposed a dividend of 0.43 euros per share on
its 2021 results, worth a total of around 99 million euros.
($1 = 0.9095 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti,
Bernard Orr)