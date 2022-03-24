Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/24 12:36:00 pm EDT
67.4 EUR   -2.03%
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Exor agrees increased sale price for PartnerRe by 328 mln euros
RE
01:48pExor Swung to Profit in 2021
DJ
01:42pEXOR N : Board of Directors approves 2021 results
PU
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Exor agrees increased sale price for PartnerRe by 328 mln euros

03/24/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Exor logo is seen on investor day held by holding group in Turin

(Refiles for dropped word in paragraph 2)

* Exor posts 1.7 bln euro net profit in 2021

* Net Asset Value rises to 31.069 bln euros at end-2021

* Co proposes dividend of 0.43 euros per share

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, said on Thursday it had agreed to increase by $328 million the cash price it would receive for the planned sale of its PartnerRe reinsurer thanks to its solid performance last year.

Exor last year signed an agreement to sell PartnerRe to French insurance group Covea for $9 billion, reviving a deal that had been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The holding company on Thursday said in a statement from its full-year results that, based on PartnerRe's common shareholders' equity at the end of last year, "the agreed cash consideration will be adjusted, as per the agreed terms, to include additional proceeds for around $328 million".

The increased amount will be paid to Exor for $150 million by Covea and for $178 million by PartnerRe thorough a special dividend, it added.

Exor, which is the single largest investor in carmaker Stellantis and has controlling stakes in companies including Ferrari, CNH Industrial and Juventus football club, said on Thursday it turned to a 1.717 billion euro ($1.89 billion) net profit last year.

That compares with a 30 million loss in Covid-hit 2020.

The company net asset vale (NAV) increased to 31.069 billion euros at the end of 2021 from 24.041 billion a year earlier.

Exor, however, said it could not assess the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on its business given its developments were highly uncertain.

It said it acknowledged the unpredictability of the war "regarding the duration, outcome and long-lasting consequences".

"The overall effect of these factors on Exor's business cannot be estimated with a sufficient degree of confidence, and Exor will continue to monitor closely the developments," it added.

The company proposed a dividend of 0.43 euros per share on its 2021 results, worth a total of around 99 million euros. ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI N.V. 2.35% 212.79 Delayed Quote.-19.68%
FERRARI N.V. 2.35% 212.79 Delayed Quote.-19.68%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -3.42% 0.316 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
02:32pREFILE-UPDATE 1-Exor agrees increased sale price for PartnerRe by 328 mln euros
RE
01:48pExor Swung to Profit in 2021
DJ
01:42pEXOR N : Board of Directors approves 2021 results
PU
03/16Italy's Exor Raises Stake In Dutch Mobile Network Operator Veon To 5%
MT
03/16Exor increases stake in telecom operator Veon to more than 5%
RE
03/14Exor N.V. acquired 5% of stake in VEON Ltd..
CI
03/08Exor Launches $545 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
03/08Exor Launches EUR500 Million Share-Buyback Program
DJ
03/08EXOR N : announces a share buyback program
PU
03/08Exor N.V. announces an Equity Buyback for €500 million worth of its shares.
CI
Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
Financials
Sales 2021 1 568 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
Net income 2021 1 431 M 1 574 M 1 574 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 16 188 M 17 808 M 17 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 68,80 €
Average target price 96,37 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.-12.87%17 810
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-15.38%101 983
STELLANTIS N.V.-12.54%50 303
FERRARI N.V.-19.68%38 113
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.58%31 203
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.94%30 200