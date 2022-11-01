Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0RKY   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(0RKY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:55 2022-11-01 pm EDT
67.82 EUR   -0.25%
12:37pExor Announces Three Senior Appointments and a Reorganization of its Investment Activities
GL
12:37pExor Announces Three Senior Appointments and a Reorganization of its Investment Activities
GL
10/31Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exor Announces Three Senior Appointments and a Reorganization of its Investment Activities

11/01/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exor (“Exor” or “the Company”) the diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, announces three senior appointments and the reorganisation of its investment activities.

Suzanne Heywood has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer in which she will deploy her deep, accumulated knowledge of Exor, working closely with Chief Executive Officer John Elkann, with its existing companies and seeking out new ones.

Following the completion of the sale of PartnerRe, Exor is reorganising the investment activities previously managed on behalf of PartnerRe, under the name Lingotto, encompassing the two alternative investment strategies managed by Matteo Scolari in public markets and Nikhil Srinivasan in private markets. Lingotto, which currently has around €2 billion of assets under management contributed equally by Covéa and Exor, will be led by Enrico Vellano as its CEO.
        
Finally, Exor announces the appointment of Guido De Boer as its new Chief Financial Officer in succession to Enrico Vellano. Mr. De Boer joins Exor from The Heineken Company where he has most recently held the post of Global Head of Corporate Development, covering strategy and M&A. Having started his professional career in investment banking in 1997, he went on to have growing executive responsibilities in Finance, including Legal, Procurement and IT, in a broad range of emerging and developed markets and in public and private companies. 

John Elkann, Exor’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Suzanne’s, Enrico’s and Guido’s appointments will further strengthen our organisation as we look to capitalise on the exciting opportunities we see ahead.”

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about EXOR N.V.
12:37pExor Announces Three Senior Appointments and a Reorganization of its Investment Activit..
GL
12:37pExor Announces Three Senior Appointments and a Reorganization of its Investment Activit..
GL
10/31Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
10/31Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
10/26Italian auto groups view 8.4% pay hike request as too high, union says
RE
10/24Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
10/24Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
10/17Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
10/17Exor N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
10/11Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has received $112.395002 million in fundin..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
Net income 2022 3 144 M 3 109 M 3 109 M
Net cash 2022 3 680 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 15 662 M 15 487 M 15 487 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,84x
EV / Sales 2023 8,42x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.-13.21%15 487
PACCAR, INC.9.71%33 674
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.38%21 971
KOMATSU LTD.5.74%18 130
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.24%17 745
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-23.65%17 406