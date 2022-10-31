Advanced search
    0RKY   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(0RKY)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:26 2022-10-31 am EDT
67.03 EUR   -0.53%
Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

10/31/2022 | 03:11am EDT
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
24 October 202228,43267.54211,920,356.99
25 October 202211,27267.3521759,192.87
26 October 20229,94567.2409668,710.75
27 October 202234,11967.99692,319,986.23
28 October 202225,78967.38401,737,765.98
TOTAL109,557 7,406,012.82

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €90.3 million for a total amount of 1,393,846 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 28 October 2022, the Company held in total 12,191,027 ordinary shares in treasury (5.06% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

