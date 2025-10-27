Exosens reports a 23.2% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025, to €327.8m. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, revenue was up 15.1%, thanks to continued strong momentum of the defense market.



The high-tech group claims continued strong momentum in the amplification segment (+20.6%), with growing demand for image intensifier tubes for night vision applications, and 26.2% growth in the D&I segment.



This sales growth was accompanied by a 28.7% increase in its adjusted gross margin to €168m (representing a 221bp improvement to 51.2%), mainly driven by strong growth in amplification (+33.1%).



Exosens forecasts solid performance in 2025 with revenue growth at the high end of the 15%-20% range and adjusted EBITDA growth at the low end of the 20%-25% range. It also confirms its targets for the period 2024-26.