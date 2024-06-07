Exosens: IPO well received by investors

The shares of Exosens, a manufacturer of "critical" technological components, stood out on Friday's first day of trading on the Paris Bourse, with a capitalization in excess of 1.18 billion euros.



The stock - which is currently trading in the form of share "promises" - was trading at around 2:00 pm at almost 23.3 euros, 16% above its IPO price, which had been set at 20 euros.



Compared with its opening price of 24 euros, the share price is nevertheless down around 3%.



The transaction was carried out via a private placement of new and existing shares to institutional investors in and outside France, for a total of 350 million euros.



The transaction could be increased to 402.5 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.



The funds will enable the group to reduce its debt and support its growth strategy, which has seen sales almost double in the space of three years.



With its detection and imaging equipment, Exosens aims to "reveal the invisible" for its customers in sectors ranging from life sciences and industry to electric cars and nuclear power.



Following completion of the IPO, Exosens will remain controlled by the entrepreneurial investment group HLD.



With a valuation of nearly 1.2 billion euros, Exosens is the 120th largest capitalization on the Paris stock exchange, ahead of OVH.



