Exosens : Sales up by almost 50% in 1st half
On this basis, the company reiterates its guidance of organic sales growth in the upper 15%-20% range, and total sales growth of around 30% including the 12-month contribution of acquisitions made in 2024.
A high-tech company specializing in the supply of critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, Exosens was listed on the Paris stock exchange at the beginning of June.
