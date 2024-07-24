Exosens : Sales up by almost 50% in 1st half

Exosens has announced sales of €186.9 million for the first half of 2024, representing growth of 49.5%, driven by organic growth (+35% on a like-for-like basis) and the successful integration of strategic acquisitions.



On this basis, the company reiterates its guidance of organic sales growth in the upper 15%-20% range, and total sales growth of around 30% including the 12-month contribution of acquisitions made in 2024.



A high-tech company specializing in the supply of critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, Exosens was listed on the Paris stock exchange at the beginning of June.



