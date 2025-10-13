Exosens shares jumped over 7% on Monday morning, reaching new all-time highs since its IPO in the summer of 2024, following the announcement that Theon International, its largest customer, was acquiring a stake in the company.



In a press release issued this morning, the investment fund HLD Europe announced that it had reached an agreement with the British manufacturer of advanced optronic equipment to sell 9.8% of Exosens' capital and voting rights.



Theon, which will thus become the group's second-largest shareholder, will acquire its shares at an average price of €54 each, representing a premium of 24% over Friday evening's closing price (approximately €43.5).



On the Paris Stock Exchange, Exosens shares rose 7% on Monday around 11:30 a.m. after jumping up to 20% when the market opened.



Analysts welcomed the arrival of the group's largest customer, which accounted for 38% of last year's revenue



Exosens supplies the night vision equipment manufacturer with image intensifier tubes, a critical component offered by a relatively limited number of suppliers given the specific technical characteristics of these products.



According to the TP ICAP Midcap teams, Theon's acquisition of a stake in Exosens is intended to secure its supplies and expand their collaboration in the detection and imaging (D&I) business.



While a takeover of Exosens is unlikely in the short term given the relatively similar size of the two groups (around €2.4bn in market capitalization), this transaction involving a significant share of the capital is an important milestone in terms of valuation, say analysts at AllInvest Securities.



Following the transaction, HLD Europe will remain Exosens' largest shareholder with a 22.4% stake in the capital and voting rights.



Exosens had a successful year in 2025, with annual gains currently reaching nearly 140%.