Exotic Food : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit and Risk Management Committee ( F24-1 )

F 24-1

Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit and Risk Committee

The Company's Board of Directors' Meeting No.3/2022 of Exotic Food Public Company Limited, held on August 15, 2022, has resolved and approved the following resolutions:

Appointment/Renewal of the audit committee:

Chairman of the audit committee Member of the audit committee As follows: (1) .............................................................................................................................................. (2) ..............................................................................................................................................

the appointment/renewal of which shall take an effect as of ……………………………..…

Determination of / change in the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit and Risk Committee according to the following details:

Ch a n ge t he n am e of t h e wor k ing gr o u p fr om "Au d i t Comm it t e e" t o "Au d i t a n d R is k Co m m it t e e " a n d i n cr e as e t he s c o pe of dutie s to i n cl u de r e viewin g th e Co mp a n y' s ris k ma n a g eme n t s yst em t h a t is su i t a bl e and eff e ct i ve as wel l a s pr o v id e s u p p o rt t o the Bo a rd o f D ir e cto r s i n o vers e ei ng a n y risk is s u es of th e C o mp a ny.

Such changes shall take effect on Au g u st 1 6 th , 2 022 .

The Audit and Risk Committee consists of the followings:

a ge he n e of t e wor ing o p om "Au i Comm t e" o "Au i a d R k m it e " a d n e e he c pe of s to i cl de e g e mp n s k ma a eme t s em h t is i a e and eff ct ve as l s pr v e u p rt o the Bo rd f ir cto s n o e ng a y risk s es e C mp ny. Such changes shall take effect on g st 6 022 The Audit and Risk Committee consists of the followings: Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr. Kittisak Bencharit's remaining term in the office is 3 years. Member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr. Prakit Prachonpachanuk's remaining term in the office is 1 years. Member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr. Sudjai Nilodom's remaining term in office is 2 years. Member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr. Thanuchkris Techarattanakrai's remaining term in office is 3 years. Member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr. Saravut Menasavet's remaining term in office is 2 years.



Secretary of the Audit and Risk Committee, Ms. Wassana Soyplai

Enclosed hereto …-… copies of the certificate and biography of the Audit and Risk Committee. The Audit and Risk Committee's 4th member has adequate expertise and experiences to conduct a review on the creditability of financial reports.

The Audit and Risk Committee of the Company shall have the scope of duties and responsibilities to the Board of Directors on the following matters:

1 Review the Company's financial reports to ensure its accuracy and adequacy in accordance with accounting standards by coordinating with external auditors and relevant executives who are responsible for preparing