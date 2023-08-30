BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces a unique self-defense initiative at EXPCON 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Renowned martial artists and co-founders of Gracie University, Ryron and Rener Gracie, will facilitate three 90-minute self-defense introductory courses on Oct. 2, 2023. Gracie University , a globally recognized institution with thousands of students worldwide, is celebrated for its comprehensive approach to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, emphasizing empowerment and confidence.



The Gracie brothers, representing the esteemed Gracie University, will be joined by their wives, both of whom are professional self-defense instructors, along with a dedicated team of 10 additional coaches. This event is designed not only to teach self-defense techniques but also instill self-assurance in every participant.

Click here to watch a short preview of Gracie Realtor Defense seminar by Rener and Eve Gracie.

Glenn Sanford, CEO and Founder of eXp Realty, has 27 years of Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu experience, and shared his vision for the courses. "In our industry, empowerment is key. It's not just about physical defense, it's about walking into every situation with confidence and assurance," he said. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering that among our agents."

Real estate professionals often navigate unpredictable scenarios. The sessions will teach them to approach every situation with confidence while prioritizing their safety. Ryron and Rener Gracie will review techniques and insights that go beyond self-defense and focus on cultivating a mindset of strength and self-belief.

EXPCON, which takes place Oct. 2-5, 2023, at Mandalay Bay, promises a transformative experience. Beyond networking and learning, attendees will embark on a journey of self-discovery. "EXPCON is not just a convention,” said Sanford. “It's a platform for growth, strength and evolution."

