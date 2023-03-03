EXp Realty Paid Over $240 Million in Revenue Share and Equity Benefits to Agents and Brokers in 2022

Aligning the interests of agents and brokers with the company they own is key to eXp Realty’s long-term growth strategy





BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today released its 2022 revenue share and agent equity payout figures, demonstrating how its competitive compensation model underpins continued agent growth.

Revenue Share and Equity Paid to Agents and Brokers Continues To Increase Year-over-Year

Revenue share to agents increased 20% to $202 million in 2022.

eXp Realty distributed more profit/revenue share benefits last year to agents and brokers than any other real estate brokerage model or platform.

As part of our agent equity program, eXp World Holdings issued over 2.5 million EXPI shares to eXp Realty agents and brokers valued at more than $42.5 million.



“When eXp Realty was founded, we set out to build the most agent-centric brokerage that solved the biggest pain point in real estate for agents,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “Historically, agents were generally not offered meaningful ownership in the brokerages they were part of and the profit/revenue sharing models didn’t provide a viable path to potential retirement for the vast majority of agents.

“With this in mind, an important part of building eXp was designing a truly aligned compensation model that rewards agents for their production and contribution to the company’s growth. As we have disclosed in our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, our model and core business has proven to be sustainable in both good and bad markets. More importantly, it proves that we are delivering on the promise we made to agents when eXp was founded in 2009. By building the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet, we continue to grow, improving the lives of agents around the world.

All that being said, since becoming a public company in 2013, EXPI’s stock has outperformed all other publicly traded real estate brokerages, franchisors and brokerage/franchisor conglomerates. We also enjoy the highest market cap among all publicly traded residential real estate brokerage platforms, showing once again that focusing on the agent experience isn’t just good for the agent, but it has also been good for long-term shareholders.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base and expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

Jennifer Zimmerman

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0d795ac-5bdd-4f9c-af3d-3f470035652e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15708f42-8fb1-46df-b714-aebb17bf171a

