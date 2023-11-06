Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of eXp World Holdings Inc (Company), ISIN BRE2XPBDR007, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,050000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,041337209 per BDR.