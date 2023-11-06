O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da eXp World Holdings Inc, código ISIN BRE2XPBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,050000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,041337209 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of eXp World Holdings Inc (Company), ISIN BRE2XPBDR007, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,050000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,041337209 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 06/12/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 06/12/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 13/11/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/11/2023 até 16/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/11/2023 to 16/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC (eXp Realty), Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises LLC (SUCCESS Enterprises). The Company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of service-based businesses utilizing its enabling technology platform. The Company operates through four segments: North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela and Other Affiliated Services. Its North American Realty segment includes real estate brokerage operations in the United States and Canada, as well as lead-generation and other real estate support services provided in North America. Its International Realty segment includes real estate brokerage operations in all other international locations. Its Virbela segment includes Virbela enterprise metaverse technology and the support services offered by eXp World Technologies, LLC (eXp World Technologies). Its Other Affiliated Services segment includes its SUCCESS Magazine and other smaller ventures.