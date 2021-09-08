EXp World : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

-eXp Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside Will Also Take Part in a Fireside Chat-

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Sept. 8, 2021 - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Conferenceand the Zelman & Associates 2021 Housing Summit, taking place virtually in September 2021.

eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside will host one-on-one meetings at each event and will take part in a fireside chat in the D.A. Davidson conference.



20th Annual D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Conference

Date: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Fireside chat: D.A. Davidson research analyst Tom White will moderate a discussion with Sanford and Whiteside at noon PT / 3 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco56/expi/1924356

Zelman & Associates 2021 Housing Summit

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your D.A. Davidson or Zelman & Associates representatives.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 63,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]



Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group - MZ North America

[email protected]