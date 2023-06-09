RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List Recognizes 48 eXp Realty Agents and Teams in 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced 48 eXp Realty agents and teams were named to the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand list , an annual, national program that ranks the top 500 agents and top 500 teams by transaction sides and sales volume.

“This is a tremendous honor to see eXp Realty agents and teams rank so highly among the top producers in the United States,” said Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “I am deeply proud of our 48 agents and teams recognized this year for their achievements. This is tangible proof that we are truly the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, enabling top agents in the industry to do more, grow their businesses and thrive.”

Earlier this year, eXp Realty issued four inaugural rankings to celebrate its top performers worldwide in 2022: Top 50 Individual Agents in the U.S., Canada and International; Top 50 Teams in the U.S. and Canada; Top 50 International Teams; and Top 20 Commercial Producers.

Following are how eXp Realty agents ranked in the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand:

Top Individuals by Transaction Sides

No. 6 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL – 862 transactions

No. 21 – Chuck Williamson, Wilson, NC – 268 transactions

No. 26 – Sheryl Houck, Tampa – 237 transactions

No. 36 – Heath Moulton, Ankeny, IA – 209 transactions

No. 37 – Julie Sparks, Granger, IA – 207 transactions

No. 38 – Jennifer Sullivan, Ankeny IA – 206 transactions

No. 51 – Paul Saperstein, Delray Beach, FL – 193 transactions

No. 57 – Marissa Boyle, Charlotte, NC – 185 transactions

No. 64 – Chad Hetherman, Mooresville, NC – 176 transactions

No. 108 – Tricia Littell, Katy, TX – 143 transactions

No. 132 – David Huy Nguyen, Houston – 135 transactions

No. 170 – Arturo Flores, Woodstock, IL – 123 transactions

No. 182 – Victor Steffen, Austin, TX – 119 transactions

No. 212 – Darcy King, Colorado Springs, CO – 115 transactions

No. 218 – Soomin Kim, Liberty Hill, TX – 114 transactions

No. 236 – Darren James, Baton Rouge, TX – 111.5 transactions

Top Individuals by Volume

No. 34 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL – $301,821,716 sales volume



Top Large Teams by Transaction Sides

No. 5 – Adam Olsen Team, Houston – 649 transactions

No. 23 – Norris Team, Cary, NC – 460 transactions

No. 30 – Gluch Group, Scottsdale, AZ – 428 transactions

No. 37 – Treasure Davis Team, Colorado Springs, CO – 400 transactions

No. 38 – OneTrust Real Estate, La Crosse, WI – 396 transactions

No. 42 – The Michael Team, Dallas – 385 transactions

No. 53 – Team Black Star, Freehold, NJ – 369 transactions

No. 61 – The Hyland Group, Prescott, AZ – 362 transactions

Top Large Teams by Volume

No. 42 – Gluch Group, Scottsdale, AZ – $221,779,837 sales volume

No. 46 – Team Black Star, Freehold, NJ – $213,606,952 sales volume

Top Mega Teams by Transaction Sides

No. 7 – Don Wenner Team, Allentown, PA – 2,647 transactions

No. 18 – The Short Term Shop, Multiple markets –1,523 transactions

No. 20 – The Franklin Team, Houston – 1,453 transactions

No. 34 – Fast Real Estate, California – 977 transactions

No. 37 – The Perna Team, Michigan – 946 transactions

No. 41 – Mark Z Home Selling Team, Detroit metro – 863 transactions

No. 43 – Caul Team, Cary, NC – 840 transactions

No. 44 – Levinson Real Estate Office, Oklahoma City, OK – 831 transactions

No. 50 – Pemberton Homes Team, Twin Cities, MN – 770 transactions

No. 56 – Matt Smith Real Estate Group, St. Robert, MO – 733 transactions

No. 60 – PREMIERE Group, Multiple markets – 701 transactions

No. 61 – Monica Foster Team, League City, TX – 700 transactions

Top Mega Teams by Sales Volume

No. 9 – The Short Term Shop, Multiple markets – $1,066,734,495 sales volume

No. 20 – Fast Real Estate, California – $755,895,809 sales volume

No. 28 – Don Wenner Team, Allentown, PA – $616,269,246 sales volume

No. 31 – The Franklin Team, Houston – $593,381,873 sales volume

No. 40 – Beer Home Team, San Diego – $456,525,310 sales volume

No. 45 – PorchLight Realty Group, San Diego – $431,649,406 sales volume

No. 48 – Caul Team, Cary, NC – $398,820,079 sales volume

No. 49 – Whissel Realty Group, San Diego – $387,083,441 sales volume

No. 55 – Team DDA, Fairfax, VA – $356,571,131 sales volume

No. 58 – Culbertson & Gray Group, Roseville, CA – $335,828,816 sales volume

Top Medium Teams by Sides

No. 7 – The Property Partners, Tucson, AZ – 462 transactions

No. 14 – The Schrader Group, San Antonio, TX – 393 transactions

No. 26 – The Greg Sisson Team, Myrtle Beach, SC – 328 transactions

No. 33 – The Superior Realty Group, Elk Grove, CA – 294 transactions

No. 46 – Hiller Group, Niceville, FL – 274 transactions

No. 54 – Darren James & Associates, Baton Rouge, LA – 267 transactions

Top Small Team by Sides

No. 15 – Lodestone Real Estate, Charlotte, NC – 267 transactions



