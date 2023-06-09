RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List Recognizes 48 eXp Realty Agents and Teams in 2023
06/09/2023 | 10:16am EDT
BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced 48 eXp Realty agents and teams were named to the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand list, an annual, national program that ranks the top 500 agents and top 500 teams by transaction sides and sales volume.
“This is a tremendous honor to see eXp Realty agents and teams rank so highly among the top producers in the United States,” said Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “I am deeply proud of our 48 agents and teams recognized this year for their achievements. This is tangible proof that we are truly the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, enabling top agents in the industry to do more, grow their businesses and thrive.”
Earlier this year, eXp Realty issued four inaugural rankings to celebrate its top performers worldwide in 2022: Top 50 Individual Agents in the U.S., Canada and International; Top 50 Teams in the U.S. and Canada; Top 50 International Teams; and Top 20 Commercial Producers.
Following are how eXp Realty agents ranked in the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand:
Top Individuals by Transaction Sides
No. 6 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL – 862 transactions
