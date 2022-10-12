Advanced search
    EXPI   US30212W1009

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXPI)
03:41 2022-10-12 pm EDT
12.45 USD   +1.10%
eXp Realty Launches Revenos, a New Buyer and Seller Referral Division

10/12/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Revenos provides real estate professionals with access to premium referral opportunities

Revenos reimagines the referral status quo by creating industry-leading programs that connect eXp agents to ready, willing and able buyers and sellers.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it is launching Revenos, a new division to drive high-quality buyer and seller referrals directly to eXp agents.

eXp Realty’s Revenos brings together established eXp referral businesses under one cohesive offering, providing agents streamlined referral opportunities they couldn’t otherwise access. Revenos reimagines the referral status quo by creating industry-leading programs that connect eXp agents to ready, willing and able buyers and sellers. The new division includes eXp Relocation, eXp REO (Real Estate Owned), eXp Affinity, ExpressOffers, Making It Rain, and new programs. Revenos connects a thriving referral ecosystem through a robust network of industry relationships. Through this group, eXp agents tap into a powerful network to create more revenue possibilities for their own business.

“Revenos is an unparalleled offering in the real estate industry,” said Leo Pareja, President of eXp Affiliated Services. “It’s integral to eXp that our programs are agile and speak to what is most valuable to our agents’ businesses. We are focused on continuously iterating our value proposition in new and exceptional ways for our agents.”

Dawn Conciatori, Vice President of Referral Generation, will lead the daily operations of Revenos. Conciatori offers 20 years of demonstrated success as a dynamic leader in the real estate referral space. “I am thrilled to continue shaping the next era of referrals at eXp,” said Conciatori. “Revenos puts more premium referral opportunities into the hands of our agents who are best suited to provide unique solutions to meet and exceed our client expectations.”

More information about Revenos can be found at Revenos.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Garcia - Hayflower Partners
investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60c54fae-c76f-44a9-9c5c-0499fa20cccd


