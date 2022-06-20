eXp World : Annual Report 2021

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

YEAR IN REVIEW

At eXp World Holdings, we are driven by our mission to deliver the most agent-centric brokerage and affiliated services company in the world.

2021 was another monumental year for our company, in which we made smart investments in technology and innovation to enable the continued evolution of our businesses, support our agent community, and ultimately position eXp for long-term growth.

Our continued core focus on innovation allowed us to attract nearly 30,000 agents to the eXp family in 2021 to exceed 70,000 agents across six continents.

eXp was built for success in all market conditions, with an operating model designed to be flexible and adaptable. In 2021, we achieved the highest annual revenues, profits and transaction volumes in our company's history. This strong financial core, with consistent positive cash flow and no long-term debt, positions us well as we head into uncertain markets.

Looking back further, in three years, we have grown our revenues from $500 million in 2018 to $3.8 billion in 2021- an increase of 654%. In terms of agent count, we grew from 15,570 agents at the end of 2018 to

71,137 in three years at 2021 year-end

- an increase of 357%.

The rapid agent growth we continue to experience is a testament to our mission, supported by an attractive value proposition of generous compensation, commitment to community and a