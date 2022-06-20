eXp World : Annual Report 2021

At eXp World Holdings, we are driven by our mission to deliver the most agent-centric brokerage and affiliated services company in the world.
2021 was another monumental year for our company, in which we made smart investments in technology and innovation to enable the continued evolution of our businesses, support our agent community, and ultimately position eXp for long-term growth.
Our continued core focus on innovation allowed us to attract nearly 30,000 agents to the eXp family in 2021 to exceed 70,000 agents across six continents.
eXp was built for success in all market conditions, with an operating model designed to be flexible and adaptable. In 2021, we achieved the highest annual revenues, profits and transaction volumes in our company's history. This strong financial core, with consistent positive cash flow and no long-term debt, positions us well as we head into uncertain markets.
Looking back further, in three years, we have grown our revenues from $500 million in 2018 to $3.8 billion in 2021- an increase of 654%. In terms of agent count, we grew from 15,570 agents at the end of 2018 to
71,137 in three years at 2021 year-end
- an increase of 357%.
The rapid agent growth we continue to experience is a testament to our mission, supported by an attractive value proposition of generous compensation, commitment to community and a
scalable technology-based platform. Our unique revenue share and agent equity programs reward agents above and beyond a simple commission check. Going further, our suite of tools and resources support a community that is deeply collaborative and leverages each other to find and share success.
Our growth strategy has always been founded in a deep understanding that the housing market is dynamic and constantly changing. We are built to substantially grow our market share in all market conditions due to our forward-thinking and cost-efficientcloud-based platform and thanks to the hard work of our amazing agents and dedicated staff.
While the 'metaverse' became popular in recent years, we've been living it since 2009. As we like to say, "We were built for this!" It's enabled our expansion into 18 countries by the end of 2021, many of them established without ever stepping foot on a plane. Our collaboration and training transcends borders, helping agents connect and support each other across the globe through education and an agile virtual platform.
You have put your trust in me and our talented leaders to continually grow the company and innovate the real estate landscape as well as our other affiliated businesses and
I thank you for your dedication and confidence. We are moving forward from a position of strength as the fastest- growing real estate brokerage on the planet. As the world continues to adapt to a digital future, there remains an enormous opportunity for us to capture significant market share as we continue building an unparalleled network of collaborative professionals.
There is nothing quite like the eXp model. Thank you to all our shareholders, agents and staff for your support on this remarkable journey, and I look forward to another strong year ahead.
Sincerely,
Glenn Sanford
Founder, CEO and Chairman,
eXp World Holdings
eXp World Holdings in 2021:
We Were Built for This
eXp World Holdings' vision began more than a decade ago to create a virtual real estate brokerage. That vision has resulted in a multibillion-dollar company that today continues to rapidly grow market
share globally.
In 2021, eXp World Holdings continued to deliver record financial and agent growth, while expanding internationally into nine new countries. Our continued success is directly attributable to our virtual operating model, which was designed to be flexible and adaptable to thrive in any
market condition.
Coupled with eXp's core focus on innovation, attractive value proposition, expanding line of business opportunities and commitment to making eXp Realty® the most agent-centric brokerage in the world, eXp has established itself as the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the world.
eXp Closes 2021 With
Record Financial Results
eXp had another record-setting year, realizing strong increases across its key financial and operational metrics. eXp's ability to scale its brokerage by attracting high-performing real estate professionals and teams serves as the key driver of eXp's revenue and profitability.
eXp World Holdings' 2021 Financial Highlights1
$3.8B
$296M
$81.2M
$0.51
Revenue +110%
Gross Profit +85%
Net Income +162%
Earnings Per
+143%
Diluted Share
Early in 2021, eXp approved a 2-for-1 stock split, in which each stockholder of record on Jan. 29, 2021 received one additional share of common stock for each then-held share. EXPI stock began trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on Feb. 16, 2021.
eXp also paid its first cash dividend to shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 of $0.04 per share of the Company's common stock. The company subsequently paid cash dividends in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 of $0.04 per share of common stock.
