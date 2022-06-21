eXp World Holdings Continues to Innovate and Expand Its Metaverse Offerings

New advancements from Virbela and Frame help organizations address today’s biggest workplace challenges

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) has released several new updates to its portfolio of metaverse offerings, which includes Virbela ® and Frame ™. The company is building an ecosystem of immersive technologies and virtual worlds that are redefining the modern workplace.



“As we head into shifting markets, we anticipate companies will be even more mindful of overhead and travel costs to seek greater efficiencies,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Metaverse platforms like Virbela and Frame have the power to help organizations fill that gap and solve today’s biggest workplace challenges, while setting them up for future sustainability and growth.”

Virbela and Frame provide organizations with a virtual environment to operate and create new workflows, extending the power of their physical operations, while building strong workplace culture and community. As an early adopter, eXp Realty has grown to over 82,000 agents and employees, expanded to 21 international markets, and is 10x more efficient than its peers1 in terms of operating costs since going fully remote and implementing Virbela back in 2016.

New from Virbela

Virbela’s enterprise metaverse platform empowers the world’s most innovative companies to create experiences that foster collaboration and build community for thousands of users – including recruiting, learning and development programs, company meetings, team offsites, industry events and more.

The Virbela team recently launched a newly designed virtual campus , which offers expansive spaces for collaboration, learning and building community. Created to look and feel like a modern city, it’s the most advanced enterprise metaverse available for remote work today. A new diverse avatar system and integration with Zoom will begin rolling out later this year.

New From Frame

Frame continues to push the limits of what can be done in virtual spaces right from a browser across desktop, mobile, and VR. Frame recently announced support for 150 simultaneous users, an integration with Ready Player Me avatars, and several new meeting environments. There’s also a new “Connections” feature that lets you make connections with other people and then easily find them in the metaverse.

To expand access to Frame from within existing enterprise collaboration tools, Frame recently launched the Frame app for the Microsoft Teams App Store, and last month, was showcased at Microsoft Build .

“The way we work has changed. We’re no longer tied to a desk or physical office, and with greater flexibility to work remotely, organizations are seeking new ways to build stronger working relationships that increase productivity, improve employee wellness, while attracting and retaining the best talent,” said Alex Howland, President and Co-founder of Virbela. “We believe the metaverse presents a tremendous opportunity to transform the workplace and we’ll continue to innovate and push the boundaries to help organizations evolve how great work gets done.”

