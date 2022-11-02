eXp World Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Revenue of $1.2 Billion
11/02/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Q3 2022 Revenue Increased 12% Year over Year to $1.2 Billion With Agent Growth of 30%
Company Declares Cash Dividend for Q4 2022 of $0.045 per Share of Common Stock
Repurchases Approximately $60 Million of Common Stock During the Third Quarter
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (or the “Company”), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Quarter:
Revenue increased 12% to $1.2 billion.
Gross profit increased 17% to $93.1 million.
Net income of $4.4 million, compared to net income of $23.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted share of $0.03, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $12.3 million.
As of Sept. 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $134.5 million, compared to $98.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2021. The Company repurchased approximately $59.8 million of common stock during the third quarter of 2022.
The Company paid a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.045 per share of common stock on Aug. 29, 2022. On Oct. 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.045 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022, expected to be paid on Nov. 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2022.
Management Commentary
“We continue to grow revenue and gain market share despite an increasingly challenging market,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “The third quarter reflects eXp’s resilient model and ability to grow through any market. We continued to strengthen our agent value proposition with new services, including Revenos and eXp Luxury as well as initiatives led by SUCCESS®, SUCCESS Health™ and SUCCESS Coaching™.”
He continued, “Our scale enables us to provide a differentiated platform for agents with the extensive resources and tools they need to be successful, both professionally and personally. eXp continues to be an attractive model for leading teams and independent brokerages and we were pleased to welcome several during the quarter, helping drive agent count to over 85,000 today.”
“eXp delivered a record third quarter with 12% revenue growth and continued to deliver positive cash flow and earnings, reflecting the agility of our business model,” said Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings. “We continue to gain market share and drive growth while focusing on increasing operating efficiencies for our business and our agents. Our industry-leading efficiency enables us to be the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet and positions us to increase our market leadership in a changing landscape. As we head into a seasonally slower quarter, we remain confident in our ability to deliver market share growth over the long term.”
Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Quarter:
eXp Realty named Michael Valdes Chief Growth Officer.
SUCCESS Enterprises strengthened its leadership team, appointing Courtney Keating as Chief Operating Officer in addition to her role as Chief Marketing Officer, eXp World Holdings; and welcoming Tristan Ahumada as Chief Marketing Officer, SUCCESS.
Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform increased 30% to 84,911 as of Sept. 30, 2022.
Real estate transactions closed increased 6% to 138,354.
Real estate transaction volume increased 8% to $50.4 billion.
eXp Realty expanded into Chile and Poland in the third quarter of 2022.
eXp Realty announced new service offerings including Revenos™, to deliver high-quality buyer and seller referrals for eXp Realty agents; eXp Solutions, a marketplace for agents and their clients; eXp Luxury, enhanced customer service offerings and luxury capabilities; and eXp Referral Division, to enable agents who want to focus solely on building their referral business.
SUCCESS Enterprises launched SUCCESS Health, to provide eXp agents and consumers the health and wellness tools and resources that help them excel in their personal and professional lives.
eXp Realty ended the third quarter of 2022 with a global Net Promoter Score of 71, a measure of agent satisfaction as part of the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
134,545
$
108,237
Restricted cash
52,652
67,673
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,786 and $2,198, respectively
119,822
133,489
Prepaids and other assets
13,167
9,916
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
320,186
319,315
Property, plant, and equipment, net
17,689
15,902
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,217
2,482
Other noncurrent assets
1,614
2,827
Intangible assets, net
8,975
7,528
Deferred tax assets
63,672
52,827
Goodwill
26,514
12,945
TOTAL ASSETS
$
440,867
$
413,826
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
9,911
$
7,158
Customer deposits
52,652
67,673
Accrued expenses
117,605
111,672
Current portion of lease obligation - operating lease
202
311
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
180,370
186,814
Long-term payable
2,714
2,714
Long-term lease obligation - operating lease, net of current portion
720
765
TOTAL LIABILITIES
183,804
190,293
EQUITY
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 168,562,464 issued and 152,702,078 outstanding in 2022; 155,516,284 issued and 148,764,592 outstanding in 2021
2
1
Additional paid-in capital
567,594
401,479
Treasury stock, at cost: 15,860,386 and 6,751,692 shares held, respectively
(344,844
)
(210,009
)
Accumulated earnings
34,616
30,510
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,474
)
188
Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity
255,894
222,169
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,169
1,364
TOTAL EQUITY
257,063
223,533
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
440,867
$
413,826
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 31,
Nine Months Ended September 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
1,238,975
$
1,110,480
$
3,664,766
$
2,694,200
Operating expenses
Commissions and other agent-related costs
1,145,853
1,030,937
3,380,930
2,481,254
General and administrative expenses
89,460
64,615
256,173
171,636
Sales and marketing expenses
3,636
3,761
11,546
8,701
Total operating expenses
1,238,949
1,099,313
3,648,649
2,661,591
Operating income
26
11,167
16,117
32,609
Other (income) expense
Other (income) expense, net
(78
)
239
394
159
Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
329
(2
)
1,213
5
Total other (income) expense, net
251
237
1,607
164
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(225
)
10,930
14,510
32,445
Income tax benefit
(4,627
)
(12,884
)
(8,115
)
(33,258
)
Net income
4,402
23,814
22,625
65,703
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
7
18
14
Net income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc.
$
4,402
$
23,821
$
22,643
$
65,717
Earnings per share
Basic
0.03
0.16
0.15
0.45
Diluted
0.03
0.15
0.14
0.42
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
151,826,315
146,862,978
150,622,845
145,610,008
Diluted
155,915,307
157,345,924
156,434,440
157,838,134
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 31,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
22,625
$
65,703
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
5,699
3,572
Amortization expense - intangible assets
1,455
939
Loss on dissolution of consolidated affiliates
361
-
Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables
588
22
Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates
1,213
5
Agent growth incentive stock compensation expense
22,828
18,129
Stock option compensation
10,872
9,608
Agent equity stock compensation expense
131,230
101,691
Deferred income taxes, net
(10,845
)
(36,020
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
13,603
(52,913
)
Prepaids and other assets
(3,003
)
(1,510
)
Customer deposits
(16,135
)
41,625
Accounts payable
1,952
4,597
Accrued expenses
4,770
44,561
Long term payable
-
(150
)
Other operating activities
111
(1,446
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
187,324
198,413
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(9,222
)
(9,159
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(9,668
)
(1,500
)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
-
(3,004
)
NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(18,890
)
(13,663
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repurchase of common stock
(139,635
)
(142,103
)
Proceeds from exercise of options
2,221
2,695
Transactions with noncontrolling interests
(425
)
19
Dividends declared and paid
(18,537
)
(5,755
)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(156,376
)
(145,144
)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(771
)
(60
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
11,287
39,546
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance
175,910
127,924
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE
$
187,197
$
167,470
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
Cash paid for income taxes
$
2,933
$
1,060
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Termination of lease liabilities
-
346
Issuance of treasury stock, for acquisition
4,800
-
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
-
2,381
Property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable
20
150
US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 31,
Nine Months Ended September 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
4,402
$
23,814
$
22,625
$
65,703
Other expense, net
251
237
1,607
164
Income tax benefit
(4,627
)
(12,884
)
(8,115
)
(33,258
)
Depreciation and amortization(1)
2,767
1,694
7,154
4,511
Stock compensation expense(2)
5,800
6,817
22,828
18,129
Stock option expense
3,756
3,376
10,872
9,608
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,349
$
23,054
$
56,971
$
64,857
(1) Amortization of stock liability is included in the “Other expense (income)” line item.
(2) This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.