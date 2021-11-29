Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EXp World Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EXPI   US30212W1009

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXPI)
  Report
37.7600 USD   +2.89%
11/26EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23INSIDER SELL : Exp World Holdings
MT
11/18INSIDER SELL : EXP World Holdings
MT
eXp World Holdings to Participate in Stephens 2021 Investor Conference

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
eXp Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside Will Take Part in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate at the 23rd Annual Stephens Investment Conference taking place at the Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 1-3, 2021.

eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside will host one-on-one meetings and will take part in a fireside chat.

23rd Annual Stephens Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
Fireside chat: Stephens research analyst John Campbell will moderate a discussion with Sanford and Whiteside at 11 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph32/expi/1838424

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stephens representative.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 69,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group – MZ North America
investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e048e5-7899-452a-96b1-c0a3a0e3c1bb


