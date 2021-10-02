Career Check-In: Brandon Robbers... (Opens in new window)

What does your typical work day look like?

I get online, check my email, check Slack for team/Expedia Group (EG) updates, and then reach out to Partners to help them maximize their revenue.

What is your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part of my job is helping my partners reach their goals. Pandemic aside, the lodging industry is a tricky business. Being able to help my partners fill their properties with people who love to travel is so rewarding. There is always a new challenge - I love the problem solving aspect of EG's account management team.

What has been your proudest moment so far at Expedia Group?

My proudest moment at Expedia Group was my first day of work. On my very first day of work, my team had a partner event in Branson, Missouri. My team traveled to Branson to make sure the event was successful. Since my team at the time was mostly virtual, it was nice to meet everyone in person right out of the gate. The event was fantastic and we had a lot of great partner engagement. After the event we celebrated with the whole team. As we were all conversing, I remember my Director talking openly about his husband and their beautiful baby girl. It was a confusing time in my life - hearing a gay man talk openly and proudly of his life with zero judgement from others was eye-opening and I started thinking differently about myself, my capabilities, and how successful I could be - regardless of my sexual orientation. From day 1, I knew I landed an amazing gig with amazing teammates and coworkers around the country. It changed how I think of myself in a professional and personal setting for the best. It's always okay to be authentically you at Expedia Group.

What makes Expedia Group a great place to work?

Expedia Group is a great place to work because they truly care about you, your well-being, and your continuous learning journey. EG creates spaces to be your authentic self regardless of skin color, sexual orientation, religion, disabilities, etc. They even take it a step further to support underrepresented groups of people though Inclusion Business Group's. "Work hard, play hard" should be Expedia Group's slogan!

Why would you recommend a career within your team?

I would definitely recommend a career within my team. My peers and manager want nothing but the best for me and are invested in my growth professionally. I am on my 3rd team at Expedia Group and the consistency of being full of amazing individuals has held up time and time again. If you are someone who loves to work hard and play hard, Expedia Group is the place for you.

What piece of career advice would you give candidates looking to join Expedia Group?

One piece of advice I'd give candidates looking to join Expedia Group is come in open-minded and be ready to grow. Expedians are hungry. But unlike other companies, Expedians do not tear other Expedians down to better themselves. This company is full of individuals who genuinely care for each other and want everyone to rise together. While we are individual contributors, we know that team work makes the dream work. This is made even more apparent when looking at our Values - Include Consciously, Trust Each Other, and Go Get What's Next.

What are you most passionate about?

One thing I am passionate about at Expedia Group is our mission to keep Inclusion and Diversity top of mind - specially our Inclusion Business Groups. Expedia Group's Inclusion Business Groups (IBGs) are individuals from underrepresented groups who can join together to support one another. There are various employee-led Inclusion Business Group's from 'Pride' to 'Black Expedia Allied Movement' to 'Expedia Group Veteran Families and Friends'. These IBG's give voices to those who might not have a voice at other companies. While Expedia Group is a large global company, these IBG's create a space for everyone to have to have a seat at the table. Inclusion and Diversity is top of mind for Expedians on all levels. As a member of multiple IBG's, I am so proud to be working for a company that allows us to use our passions for the greater good.

We are seeing travel returning stronger and safely. Where is the ideal place for you to use your next travel perks?

I love that Expedia Group gives travel allowances for employees to put themselves in the shoes of our customers to take trips around the world. With our travel perks, I would love to visit an all inclusion resort somewhere in Mexico to sit back and relax with a cocktail with no worries in mind. I cannot wait to get to a point where COVID is a thing of the past and travel can come back stronger than ever. I cannot wait to start exploring our Earth even more.

