Following the succession from Peter Kern to Ariane Gorin, Expedia Group taps two long-time Expedia veterans to lead newly formed operating divisions

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) today announced the appointment of Alfonso Paredes as President of Private Label Solutions and Greg Schulze as President of Travel Partners and Media, creating two new operating divisions within the Company.

Ariane Gorin, current Expedia for Business president, scheduled to take over as CEO of Expedia Group in May, said, "Alfonso and Greg are proven leaders with global experience and deep travel partner relationships across the industry. Their experience is ideal for these new divisions, and I'm confident they will continue to advance our company's mission and deliver exceptional value to partners and travelers."

Alfonso Paredes has been with Expedia Group for over 14 years and has played a pivotal role in the growth of the Private Label Solutions business, leading the commercial operation and consistently expanding into various global regions. Under his leadership, the business has surged, including partnerships with financial institutions, travel companies and global loyalty programs.

Greg Schulze brings nearly 20 years of global experience with Expedia Group and serves as a board member of the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and Traveloka. With his experience in building transformational partnerships across all travel verticals, this role underscores Expedia Group's commitment to strengthening relationships with travel companies and accelerating the growth of its world-class advertising business.

"Expedia Group has a rich history of powering the industry and partners around the world. Our Private Label Solutions team has been at the forefront of that innovation, and I look forward to bringing more value to partners as our marketplace and technology continues to evolve," said Alfonso Paredes.

Greg Schulze commented, "I am thrilled to lead the Travel Partners and Media division. We continue to deliver value to partners by bringing all of Expedia Group's capabilities to them, including the most valuable media network in travel. With unmatched global inventory that reaches high-value travelers, we are positioned to drive meaningful impact in the travel industry."

The appointments of Alfonso Paredes and Greg Schulze reflect Expedia Group's ongoing commitment to fostering talent from within and empowering teams to drive innovation and growth. As Expedia Group continues to navigate an evolving travel landscape, these leaders signal a strategic move to capitalize on global opportunities (collectively having worked in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America) and deliver value to travelers, partners, and shareholders alike.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices. One Key is currently available in the U.S. and will become available globally soon.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

