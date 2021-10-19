Event Spotlight: Expand Your Career Horizons... (Opens in new window)

We're excited to feature a star-studded lineup of Expedia Group technology leaders in our upcoming event with PowerToFly. Register here.

Sandy Anuras, SVP, Commercial Integration

Sandy Anuras

Sandy is a seasoned technology executive with deep experience in building scalable, high-performance teams. She is currently the SVP of Commercial Integration at Expedia Group.

Sandy previously served as the VP Technology at Blokable, where she brought her broad engineering and operations experience together to lead development of the BlokSense Insights Dashboard, bringing integrated hardware and software to scalable housing creation and operations. Prior to Blokable, she was the CTO at Stash Hotel Rewards and a technology leader at Expedia with responsibilities leading technology teams for global expansion, loyalty programs, financial institution partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Sandy brings over 20 years of experience in engineering leadership and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rice University. When not hard at work, she enjoys playing the violin, traveling, and playing with her dog DanDan.

Danielle Johns, Marketing Analytics Manager/Data Scientist III

Danielle Johns

Danielle W. Johns is a Marketing Analytics Manager with Hotwire based out of the San Francisco Bay Area. She is the Global Growth Chair for the Black Expedia Allied Movement (BEAM) Inclusion Business Group at Expedia Group. A boomerang employee, she previously worked for Expedia Group on the content/supply side based out of the Fort Lauderdale/Miami, FL Area.

Post her first stint with Expedia Group, she returned to graduate school for analytics, and also held analytical roles with Walmart eCommerce and Wells Fargo. Additionally, Danielle has prior non-tech experience, which includes working in government and international development. Outside of work she enjoys traveling, swimming, and learning languages.

Danielle is a graduate of Duke University (BA), American University (MA), and the University of Miami (MS).

Desiree van den Goorbergh, Senior Director, Product Management

Desiree van den Goorbergh

Based in Seattle, Désirée heads up Lodging Supply product where she leads the product strategy for Expedia's lodging pricing & inventory, booking and partner API connectivity solutions. Her team is charged with maximizing lodging partner engagement levels with the Expedia marketplace through seamless solutions for vacation rentals, independent properties to large chains covering over 2 million properties. As a member of the Expedia Group family for over 18 years, Désirée has overseen several key programs in strategy and business development roles in three different countries. Some examples are the launch of the Expedia Traveller Preference program, and the integration of the Venere.com supply platform into the Expedia lodging stack. She holds an MBA in Hotel Administration from ESSEC Business School in Paris, France and Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, and a BA in Hotel Management from Maastricht Hotel Management School, Netherlands.

Angela Bultemeier, Senior Director, Software Development Engineering

Angela Bultemeier

Angela is a technology leader with over 20 years of experience in solution development and delivery, business partnership development, team building, and mentorship. Angela has a passion and successful track record for leading and motivating large and small teams, program tracking and execution, and software development best practices and methodologies. Her career has included roles as a developer, dev manager, QA, product management, VP of Development, and finally her currently role as Senior Director in Expedia Group's Search & Supply Technology team. She holds a BS in Industrial Management from Purdue University as well as an MBA from ESADE Business School. Angela is also a proud board member of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Patrick Bradley, Director, Software Development Engineering

Patrick Bradley

Patrick is a Director of Technology at Expedia Group. He has been with the company for over 14 years. While completing his bachelors in Computer Science at McGill University Patrick began his career working in several dot-com startups, first in technical support, later as system administrator, a software developer, and then a development lead, before joining Expedia as a Technical Product Manager in 2007. He currently leads a team of developers responsible for providing all of the rich content about travel (text and images) that is so valuable to shopping for travel.

